Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to build upon their recent victory over Fleetwood Town when they head to the Memorial Stadium to face Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Ian Evatt's side confirmed their place in the play-offs last Saturday by claiming all three points in front of their supporters at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Wanderers will discover who they are set to face in this competition on Sunday following their showdown with the Gas.

By securing a win over Rovers, Bolton could use the momentum gained from this particular result to their advantage in the upcoming knock-out competition.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at all the latest Wanderers news.

What is the latest at Bolton Wanderers?

As confirmed by the EFL's official website, there has been a slight alteration to the play-offs dates in League One.

Originally, both second legs in this competition were set to take place on May 20th.

However, due to concerns from the South Yorkshire Police, the second leg involving Sheffield Wednesday will now take place on May 18th at 8pm.

As for the game involving Barnsley, the second leg will now take place on May 19th.

The date of the League One play-off final (29th May) has not been altered.

Bolton will face Wednesday in the play-offs if they suffer a defeat this weekend and Derby County defeat Darren Moore's side.

A win in their meeting with Rovers will guarantee Wanderers a showdown with Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Manchester City loanee James Trafford discusses his future

James Trafford, who sealed a second loan switch to Bolton last year from Manchester City, has been discussing his future ahead of his return to the Etihad Stadium.

It is understood that another temporary switch to Wanderers will not be on the cards for Trafford who has made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Speaking to The Bolton News about his future, Trafford said: "I have briefly thought about it but nothing major.

"I want to see how my performances go for the rest of the season and I have got the Euros (with England's Under-21 side) as well, so I'll go away and think about next season.

"I feel like I have achieved a lot at Bolton but I expected to do that, I back myself and have confidence in what I can do.

"I think Manchester City are pleased - but to be honest we don't talk too much about positive stuff, it is always about where I can get better, how I can improve - and that is what I am focusing on, really."

Bolton keen on move for Larne striker Lee Bonis

As per a report from Sunday Life Sport, Bolton Wanderers have joined the hunt for Lee Bonis' signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Wanderers could secure a move for the striker if they meet Larne FC's valuation which is believed to be in the region of £300,000.

As well attracting interest from Bolton, Bonis is also believed to be a target for Derby County and Dundee United while Birmingham City, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth have all been touted as potential suitors.

Bonis has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in all competitions for Larne this season and has also chipped in with nine assists.