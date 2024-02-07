Highlights Bolton Wanderers have made four new additions in the January transfer window to strengthen their team for promotion to the Championship.

Despite interest from Turkish side Goztepe, Bolton manager Ian Evatt is adamant that striker Victor Adeboyejo will not be leaving the club this week.

Adeboyejo has been an important player for Bolton, with a goal conversion rate of 24% and a scoring rate of 206 minutes per goal. The club should stand by Evatt and keep Adeboyejo for their promotion push.

Bolton Wanderers will hope the business done in January will aid their bid for promotion to the Championship.

The Trotters were a busy side during the summer transfer window, as manager Ian Evatt was keen to make his team stronger than the season before.

That has so far seemed to work, as the Lancashire side have been at the top end of League One for most of this season, with them in a great position to get a play-off spot at the very least and a strong chance of an automatic spot.

Despite being in a good position in the league, Bolton were active once again in January, as the club made four new additions, signing Nathaniel Ogbeta, Calvin Ramsay, Caleb Taylor, and Aaron Collins.

Bolton, in the meantime, didn’t let any of their players leave the club, but while the English transfer window may be shut, it is still continuing around Europe, with the Turkish transfer window not shutting until Friday.

That has caused there to be some panic in the Bolton camp, as striker Victor Adeboyejo has attracted interest from Turkish side Goztepe. But Evatt has been adamant that the striker will not be leaving the club this week.

Ian Evatt on Victor Adeboyejo’s future

Bolton signed Victor Adeboyejo in the January transfer window of last year, after the forward made an impressive start to that campaign with Burton Albion.

Victor Adeboyejo's stats per division (As it stands February 7th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League One 112 25 5 Championship 58 5 1 League Two 22 1 1 Premier League 2 2 0 0

The striker has struggled to hit those heights, but he has been an important player for the Trotters in the last year, with him producing in front of goal and being key to how the club is playing.

Bolton are a side that is well stocked in the attacking area, but despite having plenty of options, manager Ian Evatt is clear that Adeboyejo will be staying at the Toughsheet Community Stadium beyond this week.

Evatt told The Bolton News: “There was interest from Turkey in Victor, but it was very much knocked back when it happened – he is not available. I wouldn’t have thought there would be anything else now. I think we nipped it in the bud.”

It is clear how Evatt feels towards the interest in the Bolton striker, but it is now important that the club stand firm with their manager.

Bolton must stand firm on Victor Adeboyejo’s future

Bolton find themselves in a much better position than they did a year ago, as the club has a very good chance of reaching the Championship, while they also have better options all over the pitch.

The Trotters have some excellent choices in attack for League One level, so it may surprise people to see that Evatt is keen for Adeboyejo to stay at the club until the end of the season at the very least, as they have a wealth of talent.

But Adeboyejo has been an important figure for the club since joining, and given the position Bolton is in, they will want as many options as possible between now and the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has started 22 of the 26 league games he has been available for this season. Adeboyejo is averaging 63 minutes per game, during which time the striker has eight goals to his name and has a scoring frequency of 206 minutes, which means his scoring rate could be better, as per SofaScore.com.

So far, the Bolton man is averaging 0.3 goals per game, with 1.3 shots per game and 0.6 on target. This shows that Adeboyejo has scored half of the shots he has had on target, but overall, his accuracy on goal needs to be improved, given his 1.3 shots per game.

That is further shown, as Adeboyejo has missed four big chances this season but does have a goal conversion rate of 24%. Furthermore, the forward has picked up one assist, with him producing just 0.3 key passes, showing why he has a low assist rate, as per SofaScore.com.

Adeboyejo hasn’t been perfect for the Trotters so far this season, but he is clearly someone Evatt appreciates, as he is scoring goals and is also a useful part of the team that helps other players like Dion Charles flourish.

It would be silly for Bolton to not stand by Evatt when it comes to the future of Adeboyejo, as the club are pursuing promotion to the Championship and they need all the options they can get as they look to go further than last season.