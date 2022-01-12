Bolton Wanderers nearing Manchester City transfer agreement

Bolton Wanderers are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, a report from The Manchester Evening News has revealed.

A member of City’s academy, Trafford has yet to make a senior appearance for the English champions, although he did help their Under 23s side to a league title win last season.

Trafford is currently on loan with Bolton’s League One rivals Accrington Stanley. The 19-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Lancashire club, but hasn’t featured since November after being over taken by Toby Savin in the pecking order.

As a result, it looks as though Trafford is now set for a move across the north west this month, to another third-tier side.

According to this latest update, Trafford’s loan spell with Accrington is set to be cut short, with the teenager instead set to see out the campaign with Bolton, in a bid to get him more game time.

If confirmed, the goalkeeper will become Bolton’s fourth signing of the January transfer window. Striker Dion Charles and midfielder Aaron Morley have already joined permanently from Accrington and Rochdale respectively, while full-back Marlon Fossey has signed on loan from Fulham.

Bolton currently sit 18th in the League One table, seven places and nine points behind Accrington in the current standings.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a good piece of business for those involved.

With Matt Gilks stepping away from playing duties, and Joel Dixon guilty of some costly errors recently, it does seem as though Bolton could benefit from the signing of another ‘keeper this month.

Trafford is someone who obviously fits that bill, and this could give him the opportunity to get the game time he wants, but is not currently getting at Accrington right now.

That however, could come with its own risk for Bolton, as you do wonder how match sharp Trafford will be, having not played for the past few weeks.