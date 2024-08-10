Highlights To reach Championship again, Bolton Wanderers must strengthen midfield in transfer window due to lack of depth.

Bolton Wanderers have recruited across the pitch this summer but their work should not stop now.

With just a few weeks to go in the transfer window, League One is starting to take shape. The runners and riders who are expected to be near the top are being highlighted, and Bolton will hope to be a part of that group come May.

After last season's disappointing end to their play-off run - a 2-0 loss to Oxford United in the final, at Wembley - they almost lost their manager, Ian Evatt.

He's back though, despite some initial doubts in his mind. He's slowly progressed this side over the last two seasons and, if they maintain that trajectory, they will be back in the Championship soon.

However, that won't come easily. They'll be up against teams like Birmingham City, who have a reported £20 million budget, and other ex-second tier sides like Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, who are putting together strong sides.

Then there's the challenge that's going to be presented by the League One teams that were already there; Barnsley, Blackpool, Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United, for example.

There's unlikely to be a three-horse race at the top. Wanderers are going to need to fight hard to put themselves where they want to be.

To give themselves the best chance of doing that, they need to have a solid end to the window, which would include avoiding these two things.

Not sell Victor Adeboyejo

With Jon Dadi Bodvarsson now gone, Bolton aren't as rich in number nine talent as they used to be. Now, with interest coming from Plymouth Argyle for Victor Adeboyejo, their options in this area of the pitch could become even more depleted.

Football Insider have reported that Wayne Rooney's side are keeping tabs on the Bolton forward, who netted 10 goals in 35 League One appearances last time out.

Evatt isn't as dead set on his previous system, which often involved him and Dion Charles paired up top, as he used to be - he's gone to more of a 3-4-3 at times in pre-season - but he'd still be a very big loss for them.

He's a proven goalscorer at the level, and they don't come around too often. Replacing him would be very difficult, and it's a situation they need to try and avoid.

Not loan Luke Matheson

When pushing for promotion, you want to have a cohesive unit that is all working towards one common goal. That can be hurt a bit if players, like Luke Matheson, aren't really involved on the pitch, which he isn't expected to be.

He's not played much for them in pre-season, and the 21-year-old ideally needs to get away from the Toughsheet Community Stadium in order to continue his development.

His contract is up next summer, which might make Bolton a bit hesitant to agree to send him away for a full season. Even a six-month spell with another team that would allow him to get consistent minutes would be good for both him and his parent club.

If he develops, then that's only to Wanderers' benefit, but he has little chance of doing so if he's struggling to make the bench in Evatt's side.

Matheson spent time with Bohemians last season. He started eight of the 10 Premier Division games he featured in and registered one assist.

Luke Matheson's 23/24 Premier Division stats Apps 10 Starts 8 Mins per game 73 Goals 0 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 0.9 Stats taken from Sofascore

He needs more minutes at senior level so Bolton have to be sanctioning another loan move before the window closes.