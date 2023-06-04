Bolton Wanderers will be hoping they can once again compete near the top end of League One next season.

Ian Evatt oversaw a play-off campaign for his side after an impressive league season saw them finish fifth in the third tier.

They crashed out of the play-off semi-finals to Barnsley, with a 2-1 aggregate win enough to see the Tykes through to ply at Wembley.

Plans for 2023/24 will have already begun behind the scenes as Evatt's side plot for another promotion next season in a league that looks as though it could be wide open.

Famous Bolton Wanderers fans

Whilst the regular punter will be hopeful Bolton can rise again under Evatt, the same can be said of some of the club's famous fans.

There have been some notable faces to have visited Bolton to watch them over the years, including these celebrities, who are known to support the club.

Here, we highlight five celebrities you may have had no idea supported Bolton.

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness is well known for his work in TV, starting in comedy before going into presenting with the likes of Take Me Out and Top Gear amongst his well known work.

McGuinness is from Bolton and has referenced his roots in Lancashire throughout his TV and presenting career.

The 50-year-old is an avid football fan and has taken part in ITV's charity event Soccer Aid many times over the years. He has also sent his boyhood Bolton side messages of support in the past.

Is Peter Kay Bolton's most famous fan?

A good friend and comedy partner of McGuinness for many years, Kay is also from Bolton and stuck with his local team when it came to football.

Kay is well known for his comedy work, mainly Phoenix Nights and more recently Peter Kay's Car Share.

The Comedian consistently refers back to growing up in Bolton during his comedy sketches and also supporting the Trotters as a boy.

Amir Khan

Another who stuck with his hometown team when it came to football is the famous boxer.

Khan has won an Olympic silver medal in boxing and is one of the most prominent figures in his sport over the last 10 years.

Throughout his career, he has been keen to involve his support for Bolton, having claimed he would like to fight at the stadium previously, too.

Khan was also reportedly part of a consortium that tried to buy the club back in 2015 when they were facing financial issues away from the pitch.

Does Vernon Kay support Bolton?

Vernon Kay was also born in Bolton and supports his hometown team.

Kay is best known for his TV presenting work, having hosted shows such as Family Fortunes and Splash.

The 49-year-old continues to be a passionate supporter of the Trotters and has previously used his social media platform to speak out against Bolton's former ownership.

Stu Francis

Also born in Bolton, it is perhaps no surprise that comedian Francis is a supporter of the third-tier side.

Previously heavily involved in children's TV, he hosted Crackerjack during the 1980s, and went on to host Ultra Quiz in 1985 and Border TV's Crush a Grape in 1987.

Back in 2017, he told The Bolton News that he still came to watch the club regularly alongside club legend Roy Greaves, who previously played for Bolton as a forward for 15 years from 1965-1980.