Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ali Crawford makes January admission during loan stint in Scottish Premiership

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ali Crawford is currently on loan with Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone at the moment, but has expressed his desire to stay north of the border past January, during an interview with The Courier.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to return to the University of Bolton Stadium in the new year, however, he has dropped down the pecking order with The Trotters now in League One.

Crawford has been a regular for the Scottish Premiership side since his summer move, starting five games and adding a further two appearances from the bench.

The Bolton loanee scored his first goal of the season at the weekend, netting the sole goal in his side’s 1-0 victory over Dundee United.

Speaking to The Courier about his temporary move to Scotland, Crawford said: “The loan is until January but I’m hopeful that it will get extended until the end of the season.

“I’m enjoying my football here. Hopefully I can keep popping with goals and help us climb the league.

“I 100% want to stay but unfortunately it’s not down to me.

“If the club want to keep me until the end of the season I’ll be more than delighted to do that.”

The verdict

If Crawford returns, then he is more than likely set to sit on the bench for a while, but there is still a chance that he could make something from his Bolton career.

However, he is clearly enjoying his football in Scotland and he is seeing lots of game time, and subsequently, a permanent move would make sense.

On the flip side of things, Ian Evatt might be impressed with what he is seeing with Crawford, and given that Bolton are in poor form at present, he could be trusted with helping the club to get back on track.

It will be interesting to see if Crawford is still considered surplus to requirements at Bolton if their recent form continues.