Bolton Wanderers have had a topsy-turvy last 20 years. From two Europa League campaigns to the fourth tier of English football, it's fair to say plenty of players have come through the door in that time.

The Trotters now find themselves in the hunt for the play-offs in League One, having lost out to Oxford United at Wembley last year. Despite this, fans are frustrated at manager, Ian Evatt, as the team has significantly fallen short of expectations so far this season.

The club is on its way back up the football ladder, having come scarily close to liquidation in 2019. So, let's look back on better times for the Whites and analyse six signings who've stood out in the last 20 years.

Fernando Hierro

It's fair to say the Greater Manchester club have had some legendary names among their ranks, especially in the early 2000s. The most notable of these is the three-time Champions League winner, Fernando Hierro.

The Spanish defender spent the final year of his incredible playing career at the Reebok Stadium, playing 28 times in the Premier League and helping Bolton to their highest league finish since the 1959/60 season.

Kevin Davies

A Wanderers legend, Kevin Davies spent 10 years in Lancashire, racking up an incredible 351 appearances for the club. The striker netted 74 goals during his stint with Bolton, which saw him receive an England cap in 2010.

Considering they signed him as a free agent, Davies' contributions would make him a candidate for one of the best pieces of business in Bolton's history.

Jussi Jääskeläinen

Speaking of legends, it would be rude not to mention Jussi Jääskeläinen. The Finnish goalkeeper arrived at the club in 1997 for just £100,000 and would remain there until 2012. During this time, he made over 500 appearances in all competitions for Bolton.

The Fin produced moments of magic in a Wanderers shirt, with his double save against Manchester United in 2001 being named best save at the Premier League 20 seasons awards in 2012.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Whilst his goal return wasn't showstopping, his skill and energy made the Nigerian shine. Many fans said the football icon was "so good, they named him twice."

He spent four years in Lancashire, between 2002 and 2006. During that time, he made over 100 appearances for the Trotters, quickly establishing himself as an iconic player. Similarly to Davies, Okocha was signed on a free transfer. Whilst he didn't quite reach the heights of the striker, he certainly left a lasting impact on English football.

Nicolas Anelka

PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Fenerbache, Bolton. This was the career path of French striker, Nicolas Anelka. It's fair to say he'd achieved all young footballer's dreams by the time he arrived at the Reebok in 2006 with a CV like that.

Whilst he only stayed for 2 seasons, Anelka scored 21 times in 53 appearances for the Wanderers. This eventually saw him make a £15m move to Chelsea, which earned Bolton a tidy profit on the Frenchman, having paid £8m for his services.

Ivan Campo

This list began with a multiple-time Champions League-winning defender and will end with one too. The Spaniard arrived at Bolton in 2002, initially on loan from Real Madrid. That deal was made permanent the following year, as Campo decided that he preferred living in the North of England, rather than the Spanish capital.

He went on to be a key component in Bolton's most successful era, playing over 150 times for the club, before departing in 2008 for a new challenge with Ipswich Town. His long-range thunderbolt against Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 will live long in the memory of the Wanderers faithful.