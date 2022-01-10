Bolton Wanderers make transfer approach for League One midfielder

Bolton Wanderers are eyeing up a transfer move for Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey, according to The Bolton News.

The Trotters have already almost wrapped up a deal for one midfielder this week in the form of Rochdale youngster Aaron Morley, who is believed to have completed a medical in order to sign for the club.

Ian Evatt though is planning on strengthening the engine room even further though if he can get his hands on Dempsey.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season at the Kent-based club, having signed for them in 2020 from Fleetwood Town.

Dempsey came through the youth system at Carlisle United, scoring 10 league goals before moving to Huddersfield Town in 2015.

His performances for the Gills have attracted interest in recent months, with fellow League One side Charlton Athletic having an ‘insulting‘ offer rejected in the summer.

Having also been of interest to the likes of Nottingham Forest since he signed for Gillingham, Dempsey could be staying in League One and Bolton are believed to have already lodged an initial offer for the Cumbrian.

The Verdict

The midfield is clearly an area that Bolton have been weak in this season – especially since Antoni Sarcevic departed for Stockport County.

Morley from Rochdale is more of a deep-lying playmaker but Dempsey is an all-rounder – he can pass, tackle and even chip in with goals.

He appears to be exactly what Bolton need right now to give them a bit more energy in the middle of the park, and considering he’s out of contract in the summer he could be available for the right price.

And with a six-figure fee already having been spent on Dion Charles and a similar amount on Morley, Bolton are throwing their weight about financially this month in a bid to try and climb up the League One table.