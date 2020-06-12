Bolton Wanderers make significant managerial decision

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they will not be offering new contracts to Keith Hill and David Flitcroft when their current deals expire at the end of the month.

Chairman of Bolton Wanderers Football Club, Sharon Brittan, said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Keith and David for their work since being appointed last year.

Hill had a tough gig since arriving at The University of Bolton Stadium with the club hit with a points deduction combined with instability off the pitch.

Wanderers did suffer relegation to League Two with the League One season curtailed and decided on an unweighted points per game method.

As of yet, it is uncertain when the club will begin the process of searching for a new manager.

More to follow.