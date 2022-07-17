Bolton Wanderers make breakthrough in their transfer pursuit of 23-year-old

Bolton Wanderers have made a breakthrough in their transfer pursuit of Derry City defender Eoin Toal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Wanderers have had an offer for the 23-year-old accepted by the Candystripes.

Bolton’s initial offer for Toal was rejected by Derry earlier this summer.

It is understood that the defender is set to undergo a medical at Bolton in the coming days before finalising a switch to the League One outfit.

Barring a late twist, Toal will become Bolton’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

The Trotters started their recruitment by signing Jack Iredale on a free transfer and backed up this particular move by securing the services of James Trafford and Conor Bradley on loan deals from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Toal recently represented Derry in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Riga FC.

The Candystripes were eliminated from this competition as they suffered a 4-0 defeat on aggregate to their Latvian opponents.

Providing that this deal is completed ahead of the start of the new term, Toal could be in line to make his competitive debut for Bolton in their showdown with Ipswich Town at Portman Road on July 30th.

The Verdict

Having pursued a deal for Toal this summer, Bolton will be delighted that they have moved a step closer to securing his services.

When you consider that the centre-back has yet to make an appearance in the Football League, it may take him some time to adapt to life at the University of Bolton Stadium.

However, by learning from Bolton manager Ian Evatt’s guidance, there is no reason why Toal cannot eventually go on to become a key player for the club in the future.

Toal’s arrival may also force the likes of Ricardo Santos, George Johnston and Will Aimson to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the third-tier.