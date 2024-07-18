Highlights Bolton Wanderers aiming for Championship return with strategic moves in transfer window.

Potential loan deal for John McAtee could add depth and dynamism to attacking line-up.

Acquiring McAtee and Dembele would solidify Bolton's promotion intent in League One race.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are once again expected to be challenging at the top end of the League One table this upcoming season.

Since their promotion from League Two in 2021, the Whites have re-established themselves as an extremely competitive force in the third tier, represented by two play-off finishes in as many years, before being unable to jump over the final hurdle and back into the Championship for the first time since 2019.

After initial speculation regarding his future after the play-off final defeat to Oxford United in May, Ian Evatt has once again set his stall out in the transfer window, and after making some already shrewd acquisitions, recent rumours have the potential for Wanderers fans to believe they could finally end their second tier exile this term.

Bolton Wanderers urged to complete loan move for Luton Town man

One of those rumours is that Luton Town's John McAtee has been linked with a potential move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium ahead of the new season.

Despite only having limited chances to showcase his potential at Kenilworth Road, McAtee has previously excelled in League One and League Two for Barnsley and Grimsby Town, which is a prospect that excites Football League World's Bolton fan pundit, Oliver Jaques, although he believes an initial loan move for the 24-year-old makes more sense at present.

"Personally, I think McAtee probably offers something slightly different to (Aaron) Collins," Jaques began. "He's got a bit more pace about him, and he's a bit more dynamic, he could play a couple of positions.

"I would sign him on loan," he stated. "I don't think Luton have any interest in retaining him, so if we could sign him on loan and then make a decision as to whether we sign him permanently after that, that would make more sense.

John McAtee's 2023/24 stats for Barnsley Matches Played 40 Minutes per Game 66 Goals 12 Shots per Game 2.3 Conversion Rate 13% Assists 4 Big Chances Created 7 Average Rating 7.10 All stats as per Sofascore

"It would also make more financial sense if we were to go for both McAtee and Karamoko Dembele, as opposed to paying for both, as our owners are quite responsible with their spending."

Our fan pundit concluded: "It would only be a loan for that one. I'm not sure I'd commit to a fee at this stage."

John McAtee would be a great acquisition to Ian Evatt's frontline

As previously highlighted, McAtee has great pedigree in the lower reaches of the EFL, and his acquisition, either on loan or permanently, would be a great addition to what is already a strong attacking department for Evatt to call upon.

The 24-year-old has been given no guarantees of a first-team berth under Rob Edwards following the Hatters' relegation from the Premier League, according to The Bolton News, which means that his services have been identified by the recruitment team in the North West.

McAtee would be no stranger to supporters either, having seen his last game in a Barnsley shirt come in the Whites' semi-final second leg victory in May, after the attacker enjoyed a fine season as the main creative spark at Oakwell under Neill Collins and Martin Devaney, notching 12 goals for the Tykes.

His services alongside the fellow potent scorers - Dion Charles and Collins - who scored 25 goals in White between them last term make for a formidable trio that would make many League One defenders sweat at the prospect of facing up against Bolton next season.

McAtee, Dembele deals would signal Bolton's intent in promotion race

Much of the talk in the third tier has been surrounding Bolton's expected promotion rivals Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United and how their acquisitions so far have signalled great intent towards their prospects of a first-time promotion.

However, if Bolton were able to strike a deal for McAtee amid fellow interest from unnamed divisional rivals, as well as the acquisition of Dembele from Stade Brestois, with the Bolton News also revealing that the club have submitted "significant bids" for the duo as the new season is just three weeks away.

Dembele was another attacker who terrorised third tier defences last term for Blackpool, registering eight goals and 13 assists, unsurprisingly making him the subject of interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County, whilst Bolton's prospects of a deal were handed a greater boost as Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has ruled the newly-promoted outfit out of the running for the services of the ex-Celtic winger.

If Bolton could get these two deals over the line on top of the signings of Luke Southwood, Scott Arfield, Chris Forino and Klaidi Lolos, many outsiders could well be tipping them to achieve promotion at what would be the 'third time lucky'.