Taylor is an exciting prospect who is highly-rated by the coaching staff at West Brom.

Taylor has previous experience in League One and could be a valuable addition to Bolton's squad.

Bolton Wanderers interested in Caleb Taylor

The 21-year-old centre-back, who is the son of former Birmingham City player Martin, has come through the ranks at Albion, and he has featured in three Championship games this season. As well as that, Taylor was a late substitute during the 2-0 defeat at home to bitter rivals Wolves last time out in the FA Cup.

However, it seems the Baggies may be open to allowing the youngster a temporary move away, as The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Bolton are looking to bring Taylor in.

Caleb Taylor has a bright future

This would be a good signing for Bolton, as Taylor is an exciting prospect, and he is someone who is highly-rated by the coaching staff at The Hawthorns.

However, with Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre ahead of him in the pecking order, and Semi Ajayi due back from the African Cup of Nations later this month, the reality is that Carlos Corberan is well-stocked for options at the back.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that Albion are looking to bring in the versatile Calum Chambers, which would provide them with another option.

Therefore, Taylor is highly unlikely to get any minutes moving forward, so a loan would be beneficial for his development.

Then, there will be hope that he can return to The Hawthorns to try and nail down a place in the XI from next season, as the centre-back situation will look a lot different.

Kipre and Bartley are both out of contract at the end of the season, with the latter expected to leave on a free.

Whilst Albion would be keen to keep Kipre, the reality is that he’s likely to have offers on the table if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

Of course, a lot is going to depend on whether the Baggies are taken over, and what division they’re in, as Corberan’s side chase promotion to the Premier League.

But, there’s a very real possibility that they could be building around some of the young talent in the squad, and Taylor will fall into that category.

Caleb Taylor has League One experience

Another positive from Bolton’s perspective is that they would be getting a player who has experience in the third tier, as he spent the previous season with Cheltenham.

His time with the Robins was a successful one, as he played 45 appearances as they managed to avoid relegation.

So, Evatt would be getting a player who knows what the league is all about, and anyone who has seen him play for Cheltenham or Albion will know that he has the physicality to succeed in League One.

That makes this a move that could suit all parties, and it will be interesting to see if it can get done before the deadline this evening.