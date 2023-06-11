Bolton Wanderers are lining up an ambitious move for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Bolton are keen to secure a move for the keeper as they seek a replacement for James Trafford.

Trafford's second loan spell with Wanderers expired last month, and he has since been linked with a permanent move to Burnley.

As per Football Insider, the Clarets are eyeing a swoop for the keeper, who is said to be valued by Manchester City at £15m.

Trafford made 52 appearances for Bolton in all competitions during the previous term.

The England Under-21 international managed to claim 22 clean-sheets in League One as Bolton secured a fifth-place finish in the standings.

In what turned out to be the final appearance of his loan spell, Trafford represented Bolton in their 1-0 defeat to Barnsley in the second leg of the play-off semi-final.

Beadle joined Brighton's academy in 2022 following a spell with Charlton Athletic.

The keeper was loaned out by the Seagulls to League Two side Crewe Alexandra earlier this year.

Before his season was curtailed due to injury, Beadle managed to feature on nine occasions for The Railwaymen in the fourth tier.

The shot-stopper produced a number of promising performances at this level.

Particularly impressive during Crewe's clashes with Walsall and Northampton Town, the keeper recorded Sofascore match ratings of 8.7 and 8.0 in these respective fixtures.

Beadle registered 4.2 saves per game and did not make a single error which directly led to a goal.

Called up to represent England for the Under-20 World Cup, the keeper claimed a clean-sheet in what turned out to be his only appearance in this competition against Iraq.

Would James Beale be a good addition to Bolton's squad?

Given that Bolton will have to strengthen their options in this particular position ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, they ought to consider submitting an offer for Beadle when the transfer window opens.

If Brighton are unwilling to sell the keeper, Wanderers could still secure his services by convincing the Premier League side to sanction a loan move.

Beadle demonstrated last season that he is capable of making a difference in the Football League as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in a Crewe shirt.

While it may take him some time to adapt to life in the third tier having never played a game at this level before, the keeper clearly possesses the talent required to make a major impact for Bolton later this year.