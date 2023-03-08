Bolton Wanderers legend Jay-Jay Okocha set to feature in new cartoon

Bolton Wanderers legend Jay-Jay Okocha is set to star in a cartoon documenting his childhood and path to football stardom.

The Trotter has some phenomenal players on their books at the start of this century with the likes of Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Campo strutting their stuff in the north west.

Few if any, though, of the modern greats to have played for the club could get fans out of their seats like Okocha, with him possessing audacious skill and the confidence to showcase it on the regular in the Premier League.

A brilliant player and a hero in Nigeria for obvious reasons, a cartoon is now set to run which brings his early life to TV screens.

Jay Jay: The Chosen One, will follow Okocha as an 11-year-old schoolboy who is given magical powers by the animal kingdom.

The 13-episode series will follow him as a kid who dreams of playing for his school at a football tournament with his friends.

A trailer for the show was shared by Bolton reporter Marc Iles on Twitter:

Jay Jay Okocha to feature in a new cartoon.

Animation is a bit rough… But I've been humming the theme tune all afternoon.https://t.co/4icO9k64h8 #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) March 8, 2023

The Verdict

Okocha is a hero to both Bolton fans and to those back in his native Nigeria.

He’s widely considered as one of the best ever African players and understandably so, with him helping his nation win Olympic gold in 1996 as well as playing for the likes of PSG.

It’s at Bolton where we remember him most in this country, though, and it’s fair to say he showed off his magic powers during his time in the Premier League here as well.