Bolton Wanderers leading the chase for 28-year-old

Bolton Wanderers are in a great position to secure the signing of Antoni Sarcevic, with Ian Evatt’s arrival strengthening their chance of landing the midfielder ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Evatt has been appointed as Bolton boss ahead of their first season in League Two, with focus quickly switching to recruitment and retaining some key players on the back of their relegation from League One.

It is been reported in The Bolton News that Sarcevic is a player Bolton hope to bring in soon, with the midfielder also attracting the interest of Salford City heading into the new season.

However, Bolton now looks like the destination for the 28-year-old, who is opting to turn his back on Plymouth Argyle, despite helping them win promotion from League Two in 2019/20.

During that campaign, Sarcevic made 38 appearances across all competitions and scored 11 goals from midfield. His last appearance was on February 29th, as he received a red card in a 2-1 defeat at Bradford City.

Plymouth were third in the League Two table at the time of the season’s curtailment, with the Pilgrims now planning for life back in League One.

For Bolton, they suffered a second successive relegation last term and are facing up to a season in League Two under Evatt.

The Verdict

This is a good signing for Bolton and Evatt, with things starting to take shape for them ahead of League Two.

It’s going to be tough to turn the ship around at the University of Bolton Stadium, but with signings like this, Evatt has every chance of helping the club climb the Football League ladder again.

Sarcevic is around his peak and brings a lot of goals from midfield, which can’t be undervalued.

