It has been an outstanding start to the season for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Predicted by many to challenge for promotion from the third tier, the Trotters have lived up to those expectations so far and currently sit top of the table after three wins from their opening three league games.

Wanderers followed up 3-0 wins over Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town with a 3-1 home victory over Fleetwood Town at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was another dominant performance from the Trotters and they established a three-goal lead inside the first 37 minutes thanks to Victor Adeboyejo's hat-trick.

However, Wanderers were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Dion Charles received a second yellow card after a coming together with Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch and manager Ian Evatt was also sent off for his protests on the sidelines.

The Cod Army pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Josh Earl, but it was another comprehensive win for the Trotters.

It has been a busy summer for the club, with Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma arriving, while the likes of Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee and MJ Williams have departed.

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news from the club.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers news? Stoke and Watford eye Charles

It was a disappointing night for Charles on Tuesday as he was sent off against Fleetwood, but prior to that, the striker had enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, scoring twice in the win at Cheltenham on Saturday as he continued his fine form after scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season.

But Wanderers could be facing a battle to retain their star front man, with TEAMtalk claiming that Championship sides Stoke City and Watford are both interested in Charles.

A new striker is said to be a priority for the Hornets before the closure of the window and Charles is on their list of targets, while the Potters are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements after the departure of Jacob Brown to Luton Town.

Stoke and Watford are not the only sides keeping tabs on Charles as the pair are "among a number of Championship clubs" weighing up a move for the Northern Ireland international.

Charles has two years remaining on his contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and Wanderers are keen to keep hold of him, but they are "bracing themselves for bids" for the 27-year-old.

Midfielder rejects Bristol City move

Bolton accepted a £1 million bid from Bristol City for midfielder George Thomason, but Evatt confirmed that the 22-year-old rejected a move to Ashton Gate to remain in Lancashire.

"He will be staying with us," Evatt told The Bolton News.

"We have had lots of conversations over the weekend and George has never once expressed a desire to leave this club. He loves being here, we love him here. He is a young player with a huge amount of talent with a huge amount of progression left in him too, so after many heart-to-heart chats with him over the weekend I can say he has no desire to leave.

"It was a big decision – and every player has a valuation at this club, so when it is met then it becomes the player’s decision. That doesn’t mean to say we wanted him to leave but we are a business and player trading will have to play a part in it.

"I have to say, George from minute one expressed a desire to stay and be a part of what we are doing here. And I have to say it is very refreshing to see a young man with the ethics and morals he has.

"We have shown him a lot of faith, trust and loyalty and he wanted to repay that.

"It is great credit to him, and I am delighted he is staying."

Thomason has since committed his future to the club, signing a new long-term contract to keep him at the Toughsheet Community Stadium until June 2027.

The midfielder registered two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions last season and he has featured in all four games in league and cup so far this campaign.

Reaction to Fleetwood victory

After Evatt was sent off, assistant manager Peter Atherton stepped in for post-match media duties and he was full of praise for striker Adeboyejo after his hat-trick against Fleetwood.

"We’re made up for Victor. All the strikers have been working hard to add goals to the team and it’s very pleasing for him to get a hat-trick," Atherton told the club's official website.

"Last year Dion was the main goalscorer. We’ve said that we need to share that throughout the team – the defenders, the midfielders and the strikers but it’s certainly nice to see Vic, having worked hard on the training ground, get the rewards.

"He’s been working hard - as all the team has - and getting himself into good positions and getting chances and it’s nice to see him scoring three.

"The three goals were almost mirrors of each other, but good goals from what we’d spoken about in training and what we’d been working on, so it’s pleasing to see that.

"He finished them well and we got ourselves in a strong position off that. It’s about winning and we’ve got another win on the board.

"It’s only a start but it’s a very pleasing start. We’ve got a tough game at the weekend but we go back into that on the back of three wins, which is pleasing."

Atherton shared his view on Charles red card, revealing that he believed Charles had been tripped by the Fleetwood goalkeeper, while he also explained the reasons for Evatt's dismissal.

"I’m not quite sure what the referee’s opinion is, which we’ll see in his report, but from seeing live it looked like the keeper tripped Dion up," Atherton said.

"With the manager, he said to the fourth official that he’d seen it back and it wasn’t a booking as the keeper had actually tripped Dion up.

"But apparently by the letter of the law, by him referring to the replay, it’s a red card. He hasn’t abused the referee or fourth official, but purely for making the comment that he’d seen it back."

The Trotters are back in action when they face Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.