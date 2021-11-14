Bolton Wanderers latest news: Sam Allardyce’s comments, Lloyd Isgrove assessment, Eoin Doyle latest

Bolton Wanderers managed to put an end to five League One games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra on Friday evening.

Josh Sheehan netted from the penalty spot five minutes after half time to open the scoring for The Trotters, before Amadou Bakayoko doubled the hosts’ advantage just four minutes later.

With League One fixtures also happening yesterday, Bolton find themselves in 11th place and six points form the much-desired play-off positions.

The Trotters are yet to taste defeat against a team in the bottom half of the table, meaning that their record against sides at the top end of the division needs to improve if they are to challenge the top six positions this season.

However, here, we take a look at the latest news surrounding Wanderers.

Allardyce speaks about his love for the club

Sam Allardyce enjoyed spells with Bolton both as a player and as a manager.

In fact, Bolton was the club he started his playing career with, after coming through the club’s academy system.

Speaking to Bolton News about his love for his old club, Big Sam said: “This club is everything in football terms, to me.

“I spent most of my life in the town, most of my career here as a player and a manager. And in recent years I have only flipped in and out of jobs, I have never had the affinity for a club that I do for Bolton Wanderers.

“And when you can fulfil a dream, this club giving me an opportunity to play in the first team for eight or nine years in the first spell, a couple of years in the second one, and then manage here for another eight after that, it becomes part of you.

“I feel emotion for this club, so when you see it going the wrong way it hurts.

“Being back here is a pleasure and an honour for me, and obviously the reaction from the fans, what the players are doing, shows how much all of them appreciated the time they had here.”

Fans react as make-shift full-back shines against Crewe

Lloyd Isgrove, who is usually tasked with being a creative spark in the final third in wing or forward positions for Bolton, was named at right-back on Friday evening.

However, the 28-year-old put in an excellent performance from an unfamiliar full-back positions, with Bolton fans on Twitter heaping their praise on him.

Here, is how some of those tweets read…

Need the pen to wake us up – after that we looked in control .. not perfect but a very welcome win!! #bwfc

Isgrove man of the match! — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) November 12, 2021

Gethin Jones has his work cut out getting back in after injury. @lloyd_isgrove looking like prime Cafu here #bwfc — Gary Jackson (@garysjackson) November 12, 2021

Evatt reveals extent of Eoin Doyle injury

Eoin Doyle has yet again been a mainstay in Bolton’s team this season, but he was forced to miss out on Bolton’s 2-0 triumph over Crewe.

The 33-year-old has three goals in the league this season, adding a extra two in the EFL Trophy.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about Doyle’s injury and its extent, Evatt said: “He’s got a calf injury.

“To be honest Eoin’s been playing with an injury and managing it really well in a lot of pain.

“Then he picked up a calf injury in the Stockport match. It’s a grade one, which is a slight tear of the calf, very slight and the smallest one you can get, but it’s still there.

“Eoin being Eoin was willing to put himself out there and play, but the risk of him playing and losing him for three or four weeks was too big to take so we decided against it.”