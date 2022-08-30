Bolton Wanderers keen on striking Liverpool transfer agreement

Bolton Wanderers are keen on striking a deal for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night – despite the fact he joined Portuguese side Famalicao on loan earlier in the summer.

Alan Nixon is reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s side are prepared to send the 20-year-old Welshman to the Trotters for the season, providing they can get him out of his current agreement overseas.

Beck, a Wales under-21 international, signed for Famalicao back in July for the entirety of the current campaign, is yet to make an appearance in the Primeira Liga so far, and was not named in the most recent matchday squad this past weekend against Santa Clara.

He featured twice for Liverpool in the EFL Cup last season as well as being a regular for the club’s under-23 side, and the Reds have already seen early success with one player sent to Bolton on loan this season, with Conor Bradley already scoring twice from right wing-back since his arrival at the club.

The Verdict

If Beck isn’t going to get much of a chance in Portugal, then it would make sense for Liverpool to find him a new club closer to home.

And if he is playing in the same team as a fellow team-mate as a wing-back on the opposite side, then that is ideal for both clubs and the chemistry they can have.

Beck has had a lot of experience in development football for Liverpool, but now is the time where he should be earning regular minutes in the EFL if he’s good enough.

Beck would provide good competition for Declan John and Jack Iredale, although Iredale could play as a left-sided defender in a back three which would allow Beck to be an attacking wing-back.