This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers welcome Leyton Orient to the Toughsheet Stadium this weekend, in a clash that will have a major impact in the race for the play-offs in League One.

The O’s currently occupy the final spot heading into the weekend, with the Trotters sitting three points behind after a run of four wins in their last five outings.

Steven Schumacher will take charge of a home match for just the second time since his appointment as Ian Evatt’s successor last month, with his first showing in front of his new fanbase culminating in a 4-3 victory over Crawley Town, with three goals in the last 20 minutes turning things in his side’s favour.

With another entertaining 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town last time out on the road, Wanderers are a side picking up momentum when they needed it the most, and ahead of the visit of Orient, we asked FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Liam O'Meara if there are any alterations he would make to the starting lineup ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

Josh Sheehan tipped for recall as Steven Schumacher looks to continue Bolton Wanderers form

While the Trotters have won their last two matches, they have had to come from behind both times to get the job down, with Crawley 3-1 to the good at one point before capitulating, while Shrewsbury took a 1-0 lead last time out.

Schumacher seems to be continuing the trend from his days with Plymouth Argyle upon his return to League One, where matches were nothing but chaotic, with goals aplenty at either end.

Jay Matete was a man that played his part in that Pilgrims success two seasons ago, and he was trusted in the middle of the park last time out to combat an industrial Gareth Ainsworth setup last weekend, with that decision reaping rewards.

But as they return to home soil, O’Meara believes a different approach will be needed against Orient, with the former Sunderland man potentially the one to miss out.

When asked about what alterations he would make this weekend, the Wanderers fan said: “The one change that I would make for the lineup this weekend, is to bring Josh Sheehan back into the starting lineup.

“I think Aaron Morley and Jay Matete did very well in the game at the weekend, in the win away at Shrewsbury, but I do think that ability to collect the ball from defence and turn it into an attack quickly will be more important in a home game.

“We need that more than potentially Morley’s longer-range passing, in terms of looking to hit on the counter, which you tend to get more away from home.

Bolton Wanderers results under Steven Schumacher (Soccerbase) Reading 1-0 Bolton Wanderers Bolton Wanderers 4-3 Crawley Town Wrexham 1-0 Bolton Wanderers (EFL Trophy) Shrewsbury Town 2-3 Bolton Wanderers

“In a home game we tend to dominate the ball regardless of the opposition, so being able to receive the ball quickly from the centre-backs and distribute it quickly into the midfield and attack, we will absolutely need that from Sheehan.

“So I would bring Sheehan in for either Matete or Morley, who absolutely don’t deserve to be dropped, but that is not how it works.”

Leyton Orient encounter can be key to Bolton Wanderers season

While Schumacher has claimed victories in his last two matches in charge, those wins have been anything but straight forward, with moments of magic needed to overcome two sides fighting for their lives at the bottom of the division.

Orient are a much different task this weekend, with Richie Wellens’ side one of the most in-form sides in the division right now, with 19 points gained from their last possible 24 in the league.

In fact, the Brisbane Road outfit have suffered just one league defeat since November heading into the weekend, and will be looking to cement their place in the top six of the division with a win against a member of the chasing pack.

Defeat on Saturday would be a major setback for the Trotters in their hopes of securing a third successive play-off campaign this season, with Schumacher given an early opportunity to prove his appointment has made the difference after Evatt’s departure.