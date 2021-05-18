Bolton Wanderers interested in move for 25-year-old free agent

Recently released Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon is a target for Bolton Wanderers, a report from The News has revealed.

Cannon is a free agent, after it was confirmed at the end of this season that he will not be offered a new contract at Fratton Park, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Now though, it seems as though the 25-year-old is already in demand, as he looks for a new club for the 2021/22 campaign.

According to this latest update, Bolton are interested in a move for Cannon, with the Trotters said to be one club who could be an potential new destination for the midfielder.

The Trotters will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer, as they prepare for their return to League One next season, following their promotion to League Two.

Having joined Portsmouth from Rochdale in the 2019 January transfer window, Cannon went on to make 79 appearances in all competitions for Pompey, scoring on three occasions.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Bolton if they are able to pull it off.

Having won promotion this season, you do feel as though Wanderers will have to strengthen to their side to ensure they can compete in League One again next season.

Indeed, with a long list of players out of contract this summer, it certainly seems as though they will have to bring in a number of new players to ensure manager Ian Evatt has the required number of options available to him.

Cannon therefore, could be an excellent addition, particularly considering the League One experience and ability that he has shown he possesses, not least in Portsmouth’s push for the play-offs in the season just gone.