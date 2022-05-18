Bolton Wanderers in negotiations with Manchester City to secure transfer agreement

Bolton Wanderers goalkeeping coach Matt Gilks has revealed that the club are in discussions with Manchester City for the loan return of goalkeeper James Trafford for the 2022-23 League One season.

The Trotters added the City youngster to their ranks during the January transfer window, with the 19-year-old spending the first half of the 2021-22 campaign with Bolton’s league rivals Accrington Stanley.

Trafford was immediately thrown in to the starting line-up by Ian Evatt and when the teenager was in-between the sticks, Bolton lost just three times out of 22 matches.

As well as keeping seven clean sheets, Trafford also notched two assists with his balls out from the back, proving to be a fantastic asset to Evatt as Bolton unsuccessfully pushed for the play-offs.

Despite being linked with a loan move to Belgian giants Anderlecht, managed by former Man City captain Vincent Kompany, Trafford could head back to Bolton next season, with Gilks urging the young stopper to make the right choice.

“I think we’re trying to get him back and that’s where we’re at with that,” Gilks told The Wanderer podcast.

“There’s ongoing discussions between the two clubs.

“Hopefully we can get it sorted sooner rather than later and hopefully we get him back and he does another season, a full season, like he finished last season.

“It’s what fits best for him. At the end of the day it’s what he wants to do. If he’s happy at Bolton, then come back and play.

“If there’s Championship interest, are you going to go and play or do you go there and be a number two and insert yourself in the club and try and play?”

“Or do you go abroad and play? It’s about playing now, because the more games he can get at a young age, especially at a club like us where we’re getting 20,000.

“I think if he’s happy in himself to come back to Bolton and play games, then I think he’ll do that.

“If he wants to go and challenge himself at a higher level in the Championship and if he’s being advised to do that, then his decision will be made to do that.”

The Verdict

Trafford found himself going from a benchwarmer at Accrington Stanley to starting every match for Bolton, which shows what can happen when you’re given a chance.

It’s not a surprise that Bolton want him back thanks to the form the club showed with Trafford between the sticks – despite his lack of experience he was crucial to their success.

You’d imagine though that it won’t just be the Trotters that are keen on securing his signature ahead of the 2022-23 season, with Championship clubs likely to have realised how good Trafford played for Bolton.

Evatt though will be hoping some loyalty is shown by the youngster – other options though will have to be sought out in case that City decide Trafford’s future is best elsewhere.