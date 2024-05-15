Highlights Ricardo Santos' future with Bolton Wanderers is uncertain even if they secure Championship promotion this season.

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly in danger of losing Ricardo Santos this summer even if the club gains promotion to the Championship.

According to James Nursey, the 28-year-old’s future with the Whites is far from guaranteed going into the upcoming transfer market.

Bolton’s league status for next season is still unknown, with Ian Evatt’s side set to take on Oxford United in the League One play-off final on Saturday.

Victory will secure the club a return to the second division for the first time since 2019.

Santos has been with team since 2020, joining the side from Barnet, and has been a regular presence in the squad during this time.

Ricardo Santos - Bolton Wanderers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 46 0 (1) 2021-22 37 0 2022-23 30 (29) 3 (0) 2023-24 34 0 (1)

Ricardo Santos transfer latest

Santos’ contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 and Nursey has reported that he could be on the move as a result, even if Bolton go up.

The League One side may still lose the player this year even if they gain promotion to the Championship, with interest expected.

Santos has been a key part of their promotion push this campaign, featuring 34 times in the third division as they earned a third-place finish in the table (all stats from Fbref).

However, the defender could still be sold this year as Bolton will want to avoid risking losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it will take to convince the Whites to cash in on the centre-back but his departure remains a distinct possibility.

Bolton could try and convince Santos to sign a new deal with the club, but the outcome of their upcoming game against the U’s will play a big role in any decision over the status of his deal.

Promotion to the second tier could help to convince him to stay, but it’s believed that it wouldn’t be a guarantee of his commitment to Bolton.

Santos has made 147 league appearances for the club during his four years at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Bolton’s promotion push

Bolton were in contention for automatic promotion until the final game of the regular season, missing out to Derby County and Portsmouth.

Evatt’s team finished five points behind the Rams in second, consigning them to the play-offs for a second year in a row.

A 5-4 aggregate victory over Barnsley in the semi-final saw Bolton earn a place in the final, where they will meet Oxford on 18 May.

Victory will earn the side promotion back to the Championship after three seasons in League One.

Ricardo Santos departure would be a blow to Bolton

If Santos departed the club this summer then that would be a real blow to Evatt’s side, regardless of whichever division they’re competing in.

Tying the defender down to a new deal should be a priority this summer, as they cannot afford to risk losing someone of his importance for nothing in 2025.

Promotion will strengthen their negotiating position with both Santos and prospective buying clubs, adding further emphasis on this weekend’s game.

Saturday’s game will be massive for Bolton, and this adds just that little bit more pressure on the team to get a positive result.