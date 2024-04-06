Bolton Wanderers will hope they can squeeze into the League One automatic places with just a handful of games left to play.

The Trotters have once again been around the top end of the table this season as they look to return to Championship football after a sustained period away.

The Greater Manchester side have been a consistent performer in this campaign, and they will hope results can go their way so they can avoid a repeat of last season’s play-off heartbreak.

The club’s players, manager, and hierarchy will all have their attention on the remaining games of the season, but soon attention will need to be switched to contract situations as the summer transfer window approaches.

Bolton currently have two players who will leave the club for nothing at the end of this season if a new deal is agreed, and here at Football League World, we have looked at who those players are…

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been on the books at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since January 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer from Millwall.

The Icelandic international has been playing in English football for a few seasons now, having arrived at Wolves in 2016.

The striker has been among the goals in those campaigns, with his time at Bolton showing he is still capable of producing.

This season has been the forward’s best so far in a Bolton shirt in terms of appearances, but in his two-and-a-half seasons at the club, he has proven to be a worthy addition, even if not a prolific goalscorer.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Bodvarsson had a few injuries to deal with, as an ankle injury saw his season end in January, but before that, he had managed to score eight goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

So, despite missing six months of the campaign, the Trotters decided to give the 31-year-old a new one-year contract. That obviously means that Bodvarsson is now in the final months of that contract, and as things stand, he will be leaving the club for nothing at the end of June.

It will be down to the club and player to sit down and discuss what is best, and whether the club is in the Championship or League One next season may also play a role in the decision-making process.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's 2022/23 Bolton Stats - League One Only Matches played 21 Minutes per game 36 Goals 3 Goal frequency 254 mins Shots per game 1.0 Assists 1 Big chances missed 2 Big chances created 1 Average rating 6.76 Stats Provided By Sofascore.com

Cameron Jerome

The second and final player who is also coming to the end of his contract at Bolton Wanderers is Bodvarsson's fellow striker Cameron Jerome.

The Trotters signed the experienced forward in January last year - again on a free transfer - but this time from Luton Town.

Jerome had found himself down the pecking order with the Hatters, and Bolton decided to bring the player to the club in their bid to seal promotion and provide added competition.

The 37-year-old played 10 times in League One last season, as well as appearing in one of the play-off games, but he failed to score in his first six months at the club.

Jerome has finally grabbed his first goal for Bolton, and that came this season in the EFL Trophy.

The Lancashire side have several options in the final third, but it hasn’t stopped Jerome from featuring a lot for the League One side.

But like Bodvarsson, Jerome is coming to the end of the 18-month contract he signed when he joined, and new terms will have to be agreed upon if he is going to continue at the club.

This may be a decision that is either taken out of the player’s hands, depending on what the club achieves and what route they want to go down, or Jerome may look to try something different, given he has not got many years left in his playing career.