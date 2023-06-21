Bolton Wanderers have made St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus one of their top targets this summer, according to the Daily Record.

Bolton were so close to reaching the League One play-off final in the last campaign and Ian Evatt and co. will know the next step is to go that bit further.

The Trotters are expected to be a busy side in this summer transfer window, as they look to replace the departed loan players they recently had on the books and make them a stronger team heading into the 2023/24 season.

The Lancashire club are closing in on the signings of Kane Wilson and Josh Dacres-Cogley, and it now seems Baccus could be the next in line.

Who is Keanu Baccus?

The 25-year-old is from Australia and started his football career back in his homeland for Blacktown City.

Baccus, who plays in midfield, didn’t play a game for Blacktown City as he moved to West Sydney at an early age.

The midfielder spent a few years in the club’s academy before making the step up to their first team in 2017.

He played for the club from 2017 to 2022, making 112 appearances, scoring six goals, and registering 10 assists.

Baccus left his home country last summer to join Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on a free transfer.

In his first season away from home, he played 36 times in all competitions, scoring twice and grabbing two assists as well.

The 25-year-old is also known on the international stage, having represented his country six times, with some of those appearances coming at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When does Keanu Baccus’ contract expire?

Baccus signed a two-year deal when he joined the Scottish side, meaning he is now entering the final 12 months of his contract.

The midfielder was very impressive for St Mirren, helping the club to a top-half finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The Daily Record is reporting that Bolton boss Ian Evatt has been left impressed by the midfielder and is keen to make a move for the 25-year-old.

However, it does also add that Bolton are among a host of English teams that are chasing the midfielder this summer.

Due to his contract situation, St Mirren are likely going to sell the midfielder for the right price, as they don’t want to lose him for nothing, something they have shown in the past with previous players.