Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has ruled out relying on the January transfer window to dig his club out of the difficult spot they find themselves in.

The Trotters are stuck in the middle of the League One table, having been just a game away from promotion to the Championship at the end of last season.

Those connected to Bolton expected to push on this season, but they are so far struggling to match last season’s performance.

It has predictably put pressure on Evatt’s shoulders but, despite that, he has ruled out leaning on the upcoming transfer window to provide his side with a boost.

Evatt dampens January transfer window expectations at Bolton

Speaking of the upcoming window, as quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt said: “Obviously, it gives us an opportunity to make the team better but we shouldn’t count or gamble on that.

“Once we get everyone back fit, strong and available, the team should be strong enough to compete in the top six of this league and that is where we need to be and should be, pushing towards those top two spots. But at the moment we’re nowhere near that.

“We have to take ownership of that. As a collective we take responsibility, and make sure it changes quickly.

“We know – I am not naïve – but it needs to change quickly.”

While he stopped short of ruling out any big transfers, it appears Evatt is squarely focused on the talent he already has in the building rather than looking for new additions.

January transfers have worked for Evatt before

However, Evatt will be all too understanding of what a boost the right transfer can make at this midpoint in the season.

Just last campaign, Bolton signed forward Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers for a substantial £750k fee.

Collins then went on to score eight goals in the final few months of the season, giving a strong helping hand to the Trotters’ bid for a play-off spot, which they secured.

The 27-year-old has managed just three League One goals so far this term, not quite recreating his early Bolton form, so seeing Evatt look for a similar boost to that which Collins supplied would not be the biggest shock, if funds are available to do so.

It feels like a crunch moment for Evatt at Bolton

Having narrowly missed out on a play-off final place in 2023, and then falling at the final hurdle in 2024, everyone at Bolton will be looking for Evatt to take that last step this season.

It has been progress year-on-year in terms of finishes, but if the decision-makers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium sense a decline, which is what their current showings feel like, then they may come to the conclusion that Evatt has taken them as far as he can.

With that pressure on his shoulders, despite his reluctance in public to rely on the January transfer window, a boost for the second half of the season may be just what Evatt needs.