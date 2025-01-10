Bolton Wanderers got their January transfer business off to a flying start when they announced the signing of Joel Randall from League One rivals Peterborough United.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Trotters secured the signature of long-term target Randall, a huge boost to Ian Evatt as he looks to lead his side into the play-off places.

After missing out on promotion last season thanks to a play-off final defeat against Oxford United, Bolton have somewhat struggled by their lofty standards during the current campaign, but remain in touching distance of the League One play-off places.

Bolton have got their January business off to a flying start, but Evatt will be looking for more in a bid to break into the top six.

With that in mind, we've rounded up all the latest Bolton transfer news in one place.

Ian Evatt delivers Joel Randall verdict

Bolton have been long-time admirers of Randall, having tried to sign him in the summer from Peterborough United, and boss Ian Evatt is clearly delighted to have finally got the signing over the line.

The 25-year-old will go straight into the Trotters' squad ahead of their trip to Rotherham United on Saturday, and Evatt feels he will make a huge impact on his squad.

Joel Randall's senior career Club Seasons Exeter City 2017-21 Taunton Town (Loan) 2018 Tiverton Town (Loan) 2018 Bideford (Loan) 2018-19 Weston-super-Mare (Loan) 2019 Weymouth (Loan) 2019 Peterborough United 2021-25 Bolton Wanderers 2025-

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said: "For this level of football he’s rare, they are hard to find. We are very fortunate to be able to get him.

"I’m excited by the signing and watching him train, I’m even more excited. We worked hard in the summer to try and get him.

“Now, I have seen him first-hand know he will be a huge player for us, and we can improve him. I am really happy with it and hopefully now he can show us what he can do.

"He can play as an eight, definitely as a 10 if we played the three-box-three, or out wide if we went to 4-2-3-1, or a 10 in that system as well. He offers us lots of flexibility.

"The main thing he has is football IQ and his final third decisions are very good for a player at this level.”

It remains to be seen whether Randall will come straight into the starting XI, but he'll likely feature at The New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dion Charles transfer chances played down

Evatt has stated that he has no wish to lose Dion Charles this month amid interest from League One rivals Huddersfield Town.

It was reported that Charles was a target for Huddersfield this month, but Evatt has no wish to lose the striker who has hit 20 goals in his last two seasons at the club.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said: "Dion is our player, part of our team and part of our squad.

“I don’t see that changing. Every player has a value, and if someone meets it then we’ll always take is seriously, no matter who they are.

"But for me Dion needs to focus on getting back to the levels he was at 12 months ago. I don’t think we have seen the best of him for a few months now.

"We have seen it in flashes and glimpses but not consistently, and we want him to get back there because we know what he can do, he’s a fantastic player who has scored a lot of goals for us and a lot of goals at this level.

"But we have a really good squad and nobody is guaranteed anything."

It's been a tough couple of months for the Northern Irish international at Bolton, but news that his manager wants to keep him at the club despite transfer interest elsewhere should be a good confidence booster for the 29-year-old.