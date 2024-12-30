Bolton Wanderers have rejected a fresh loan offer from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers for Aaron Morley.

This is according to the Trotters head coach Ian Evatt, who spoke to The Bolton News after Sunday's 3-0 victory over Lincoln City.

The midfielder has been an integral part of the Chairboys' success this season after signing on loan from Bolton in the summer. Playing a deeper role, he has shown the qualities that prompted Bolton to sign him from Rochdale in 2022.

Aaron Morley 2024-25 Wycombe Wanderers Stats - As Per Fotmob Appearances Starts Goals Assists Chances Created Recoveries Successful Passes 18 17 1 4 23 77 575

However, a return to the Toughsheet Community Stadium appears imminent, with Evatt planning to recall him from his loan.

This could see him remain in Lancashire for the rest of the campaign, but if Wycombe have dreams of promotion, then their new owner, Mikheil Lomtadze, will have to show his ambition and fund a move for the 24-year-old.

Ian Evatt reveals all on Wycombe's Aaron Morley transfer offer

Evatt confirmed on Sunday evening to The Bolton News, that the Trotters' hierarchy have knocked back initial bids from Wycombe for Morley, whose loan will come to an end at the start of January in the form of a Trotters recall if a deal cannot be thrashed out.

"As it stands Aaron will be recalled," Evatt said.

"Wycombe have made some substantial offers for him but at the moment, nothing permanently. They have asked for another loan with a significant fee and we’ll look at things and see what we need to do. But as it stands right now he will be recalled.

"At the minute it is just an offer to loan him for the remainder of the season, with a significant fee, which is around the money we paid for him in the transfer agreement in the first place with a bit more money on other things, ratchets on bonuses and stuff.

“We know Aaron is a really good player and we wanted to get him fit and confident again, and I still say he can have a huge impact on our group."

Bolton Wanderers are in a good position to retain Aaron Morley in January

Evatt's comments in the interview suggest he envisions a future for Morley at Bolton.

With Morley under contract until 2027, Wycombe would need to submit an exceptional offer to convince his parent club to part with him. This will have to be permanent as well, as the Trotters are unlikely to aid one of their promotion rivals with another loan option, as detailed by their head coach.

However, Evatt clearly holds a valuation for Morley and his tale at Adams Park could continue should Lomtadze make the 24-year-old his first statement signing.

For the player, it must be a difficult period as he can't be certain where his future lies with talks certain to continue behind his back. All he can do is focus on his own game and whether he is playing in Buckinghamshire or Lancashire, he is sure to give a good account of himself.