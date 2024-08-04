Highlights Bolton Wanderers are making tactical changes with a new 3-4-3 system to boost attacking options and fix past issues.

Bolton Wanderers have had a couple of issues hanging over their heads this summer with a lack of speedy transfer business meaning they are less than two weeks out from the opening day of the season with plenty of work to do and several injuries hampering their preparations.

However, with what has been a depleted squad at times this summer throughout their pre-season schedule, Wanderers have now concluded their pre-season fixtures with a mixed bag of results but actually plenty to be positive about.

For a team that finished third, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season, and then losing the play-off final at Wembley Stadium, to be introspective enough to think about what tactical things could be done better is a good thing.

For a team to do that after winning just 11 games in 29 matches across all competitions after New Year’s Day is actually a necessity, though. Whether it be by desperate necessity or a drive to be better, Bolton have changed and pre-season has given fans something to be confident of – although many may not see that.

Bolton’s tweak in the system

One thing Evatt discussed when Wanderers returned to pre-season training a few weeks ago was the need for more tactical variety and flexibility, both in terms of the style of play and the personnel.

That is something Evatt has worked on and has discussed the amount of tactical detail he is getting into the players, also touching upon the frustration of having so many injured players at the moment when trying to get those messages across.

However, the new tactical system in which Wanderers have shifted to more of a 3-4-3 or a 3-4-2-1 instead of what was a flat 3-5-2 means there is now more opportunity for, simply, more attacking players on the pitch – in basic terms, rather than two forwards Bolton will play with three.

That should lead to more potency and efficiency in the final third of the pitch where Wanderers lacked so much with the amount of glaring missed chances last season, something that eventually worked away at them.

Allowing for players to get ‘into the pockets’ a bit more, such as Aaron Collins or the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Scott Arfield or Klaidi Lolos, with more signings hopefully to come, will be a crucial development in supporting the lone attacker.

Results have been mixed, but a draw with Fiorentina and a victory over West Bromwich Albion are standouts, with two defeats to Championship sides and a hammering of Chorley in that run of fixtures, too.

Bolton's 2024/25 pre-season West Bromwich Albion (N) 2-1 W Middlesbrough (N) 0-3 L Chorley (A) 4-0 W Fiorentina (H) 1-1 D Stoke City (H) 0-1 L

Results do not matter, but engraining a different tactical setup, which could also aid and benefit Victor Adeboyejo as a lone frontman, too, is paramount.

Ian Evatt’s specific targets

So, as mentioned, there will be more to come and more is needed to come because Wanderers are short in some areas, most notably at wing-back on both sides, but especially at left wing-back.

Danny Armstrong of Kilmarnock is a name that has consistently been mentioned throughout the summer and Ian Evatt even hinted that one of his targets may be him because they were trying to deal with a club that had an upcoming European tie.

Armstrong’s arrival would suggest there would then be four attackers on the pitch for Bolton, creating a much stronger sense of initiative in possession, rather than the fairly stale possession-based approach of recent seasons.

As well as Armstrong, Wanderers have been linked with both Karamoko Dembele and John McAtee and initially, those signings didn’t necessarily make sense given Wanderers’ preference for a 3-5-2, but with the knowledge in later pre-season games that there would be ‘two number tens’ on the pitch’, the prospect of either, but specifically Dembele, playing with Collins behind one of Dion Charles or Adeboyejo is extremely exciting.

These are ifs, buts and maybes – and yet the fact that Wanderers are probably only two, maybe three players short of fulfilling Ian Evatt’s new system would suggest they are in an extremely strong position to attack the season.

It has been a summer of impatience from Bolton fans and a hangover from the Wembley defeat is still in the air, but the tweak, some positive performances and results as well as the only few clearly known issues that can and will be addressed should leave Bolton fans very positive at the end of their pre-season schedule.