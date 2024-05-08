Highlights Bolton made it to the play-off final with help from fans, but need to maintain composure for success at Wembley.

Ian Evatt credits Wanderers faithful for lifting team in final minutes, emphasizes importance of fan support for upcoming match.

Despite sloppy mistakes in second leg, team must focus on refocusing for Wembley, relying on their ball-retention strength.

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has told fans his side need their help at Wembley after they played their part in his team getting over the line against Barnsley to reach the play-off final.

Wanderers fans will need to book their hotels and travel down to London because their side is going to Wembley with a chance of returning to the Championship.

It wasn't the most convincing of games by Bolton, but, across the two legs, they managed to get by the Tykes by winning 5-4 on aggregate.

There were similarities between both legs. Evatt's side took a comfortable lead in both ties, but Barnsley found a way to put the pressure back on them, usually through Sam Cosgrove.

Even with all the pressure on them, Bolton still managed to pull through and get the result that they needed, and the manager thinks that the supporters had a big part to play in that.

Ian Evatt praises fans for play-off semi-final help

The boss has thanked the Wanderers faithful for doing their bit to make sure that their side were able to come out on top at the end of the second leg.

He said, via Bolton News: "I really think they made a difference for us, the last 10 minutes when we needed lifting they stepped up and did it.

"I know it is an incredible expense to get to Wembley. Hopefully, everyone had a great experience last season and we really need their support.

"It is a quick turnaround. We will enjoy getting through now but it isn’t about celebrating, it is about refocussing and really taking it on, making sure we produce a 90-minute performance now at Wembley."

Evatt added that he wasn't happy with how his side handled the second half of the match.

He said: "I think their (the players) ears will still be ringing from what I had to say at full-time.

"I had to tell them the truth. In the second half we had to be better than that.

"The first half was the true us, the second half we made a sloppy error that gave them momentum. Credit to Barnsley I thought they were excellent. They showed great character and spirit. They never gave up.

"I said before the game they are the type of team that always ask you questions. For us, it is another learning curve, the game was going nowhere, we were well ahead, then a simple mistake gives them the momentum again.

"We didn’t react well to the goal. They had opportunities and great credit to them.

"We had a great chance to make it 3-1 but George (Thomason) probably chose the wrong option and should have probably taken the shot.

"In the second half, it was nail-biting, but it didn’t need to be that way. It is almost an anti-climax. But we have to enjoy it."

Related 5 players that must be on Bolton Wanderers’ transfer radar A look at five potentially realistic transfer targets that may well be on the radar of Bolton Wanderers this summer.

Bolton need to show more composure in play-off final than they did in the second leg against Barnsley

The Tykes' first two goals on Tuesday night came from mistakes, which isn't a good thing, but they can happen. Nobody is perfect, not even Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side can claim to be that.

But, when things started to get tight, Bolton went away from their usual principles, which could have made the final 10-15 minutes of that game much calmer had they stuck to them.

They are one of the best sides in the league when it comes to ball retention and sequence length (how many passes a team plays before losing possession).

Bolton's passing sequence stats in 23/24 campaign - as of 8th May Average sequence time (secs) 8.9 (3rd) Average passes per sequence 3.18 (4th) 10+ pass sequences in open play 374 (5th) Stats taken from The Analyst - (league rank)

Instead of being this usually calm team when in possession, they reverted to footballing tradition of kicking it as far from your goal as possible.

Had they stuck to their usual style, and done it well, it would have taken all the sting out of the game, and there might not have been a need for the fans to push their team over the line.