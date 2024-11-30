Ian Evatt has revealed he is expecting sales and signings in a busy January window for Bolton Wanderers as they look to push for promotion to the Championship.

Wanderers have not enjoyed the positive start to the campaign they would’ve been hoping for after losing the play-off final in the previous term.

The League One side have struggled for the same consistency that saw them finish third in the table last season.

However, they are still in the mix for a top-six finish as we approach the halfway stage of the year.

This means the January transfer period could be a pivotal time for the club’s ambitions of a long-awaited return to the second tier.

Ian Evatt opens up on Bolton’s January plans

Evatt has claimed that he expects a lot of incomings and outgoings when the market reopens in the new year.

He is also hopeful that a number of players returning from injury can combine with new additions to make for a strong second half of the campaign.

“I think it will be busy, both in and out,” said Evatt, via The Bolton News.

“We are always looking to do business but I think we are in a position where we can do maintenance on the squad and we have a pretty clear idea of what we want and what we need.

“We will be working hard to make that happen.

“I think so far this season we have been pretty unfortunate, especially with our main players, that we haven’t had the full group together at the same time.

“Hopefully that will start to be the case very soon but, even so, we have picked up results since the Huddersfield game.

“It went largely unnoticed, and I don’t think that is a bad thing sometimes.

“Emotions can be heightened and sometimes you can feel under pressure that you shouldn’t necessarily be under but the good thing for me is that I don’t think we are anywhere near to our best yet.

“That has to be a positive because we are still getting points and wining some games.

“If we can find that rhythm then I have no doubt this team can go on a huge run.

“We have shown and proved it in the past, so fingers-crossed we can do it again.”

Bolton Wanderers’ recent form

Bolton Wanderers' last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Canbridge United (A) 1-1 Blackpool (H) 2-1 win Stockport County (A) 5-0 loss Stevenage (A) 4-1 win Peterborough United (H) 1-0 win

Bolton have moved up to eighth in the League One table after an initially disastrous start to the campaign.

The Whites have won three of their last five in the league to move level on points with sixth-place Barnsley, only being behind due to an inferior goal difference.

Victories over Blackpool, Stevenage and Peterborough United in recent weeks have given the team some important results before a busy December period.

Up next for Bolton is in the league is a midweek clash at home to Mansfield Town on 3 December in a 7.45pm kick-off.

January could be crucial for Bolton’s promotion hopes

Supporters will be pleased to see the club want to be proactive in January, as some additions might help freshen up the team a bit.

If Bolton can find one or two players that can come straight into the starting lineup and make an impact then that could be huge for their promotion ambition.

Things are very tight in the battle for a play-off place at this stage, so January signings could be a big difference-maker for teams in that part of the table.

Having players like Kyle Dempsey, Eoin Toal and Carlos Mendes Gomes back in the team will also be quite significant for Evatt.