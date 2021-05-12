Bolton Wanderers hoping to strike agreement with defender after promotion confirmed

Bolton Wanderers have opened talks with Alex Baptiste as they look to tie the defender down to a new one-year contract.

The defender played a key role for the Trotters as they won automatic promotion to League One, with his experience and defensive ability crucial as Ian Evatt’s side went on a magnificent run.

In total, Baptiste featured in 40 games for Bolton as they won promotion, including the full 90 minutes as the team emphatically beat Crawley Town on the final day.

However, with his current deal expiring in the summer, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of the 35-year-old.

But, Football Insider have revealed that discussions have begun with the player, which would see him extend his stay with the club for another year if an agreement can be reached.

The update makes it clear that Evatt still feels his former Blackpool teammate can have a big role to play as Bolton look to make an impact back in the third tier.

Baptiste is one of several Bolton players that the club will have to make decisions on in the coming weeks.

The verdict

This is good news for Bolton and it seems like a no brainer for the club as Baptiste still has a lot to offer.

His importance to the team was highlighted over the season, whilst you can’t underestimate the influence he has in the dressing room in terms of helping the team during tough moments and as a role model to younger players.

For Baptiste, the opportunity to extend his stay with Bolton and to remain a key figure at a club is surely going to appeal, so this is a deal that should be sorted pretty quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.