Bolton Wanderers hoping to move ahead of Preston in race for 25-y/o defender

Bolton Wanderers are looking to sign Cambridge United left-back Jack Iredale in the summer when his contract expires.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the U’s, impressing with his defensive ability as well as his willingness to get forward.

Therefore, his contract situation has alerted several clubs, with reporter Alan Nixon revealing that Preston and Wigan have tracked Iredale recently.

However, he added that Bolton are emerging as the frontrunners, as he states Ian Evatt is a huge fan of the player and will push to get an agreement reached in the summer as he prepares to reshape his Trotters squad after mixed season back in the third tier.

Whilst Cambridge would like to keep Iredale, the reality is that the level of interest in the full-back means that a switch ahead of next season does seem likely.

It remains to be seen whether North End, or any other Championship clubs, firm up their interest in the player, which would be a problem for Bolton as they look to strike an agreement with the former Morton man.

The verdict

This would be a very smart bit of business from Bolton as Iredale is a proven performer at this level and still will have a lot to offer in the future considering his age.

To pick up a player like that on a free transfer would be a coup, so all Bolton fans should want this deal to happen.

Of course, the rival interest could make a deal problematic but Wanderers will believe they are a very attractive option. Ultimately, it will be down to the player though and it will be intriguing to see where he goes.

