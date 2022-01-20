Bolton Wanderers hope to take advantage of Derby County situation to sign 21-y/o

Bolton Wanderers are interested in Haringey Borough’s Tyrese Owen, who had been attracting attention from Derby County.

The 21-year-old is regarded as an exciting non-league talent with his impressive displays in central defence for the Isthmian League Premier Division outfit.

That had prompted the Rams to offer Owen a trial as Wayne Rooney and his staff looked to assess the player before potentially offering him a contract to join the club.

However, Derby’s off-field issues mean they have been placed under another transfer embargo, which would prevent them from signing Owen.

Therefore, Football Insider have revealed that the Trotters have looked to pounce, as they state Ian Evatt could give the youngster a chance to jump up from the seventh tier to League One.

Whilst it appears Bolton are firmly in the running for Owen, the update does add that there is plenty of Football League interest in the 6ft 5in, so they could still have to battle with other clubs to land the defender, who can also play in a midfield role if needed.

The verdict

This would be an intriguing signing for Bolton because it’s always good to see players make the step up from non-league.

The level of interest in Owen suggests he is a talented player and it’s a shame for him that he hasn’t been able to train with Derby due to their off-field issues which would stop a move right now.

So, it’s now down to others to try and take advantage of that and it’s something that Bolton clearly want to do.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.