Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of off-field issues in the past decade, but since Football Ventures took over the club in 2019, they have made steady progress both financially and on the pitch.

In August of that year, the club was saved from liquidation when a £10 million bid was tabled to take them out of administration.

Bolton Wanderers' Placement under Football Ventures Season Division Placement 2019-20 League One 23rd 2020-21 League Two 3rd 2021-22 League One 9th 2022-23 League One 5th 2023-24 League One 3rd

Since then, the organisation, led by Sharon Brittan, has been steadily working behind the scenes and made the difficult decision to replace Ian Evatt with Steven Schumacher in January of this year. Speaking about the sacking, Brittain admitted that the job that Evatt had done was "commendable" in a rare statement from the club's chairman.

They will hope that this choice can lead them to the Championship, with the Trotters narrowly missing out last season after a play-off final defeat to Oxford United.

Bolton pundit urges owners to increase transparency

To get a Toughsheet Community Stadium point of view on whether Bolton's hierarchy are transparent enough, Football League World spoke to their resident Trotter, Liam O'Meara, who admitted that while impressed with the work they have done, they could do better on the communication side.

"I'm not sure I would say they are transparent," said O'Meara.

"They are well-intentioned, and they have been transformative for the club. It looks like a different place; attendances are far greater than they were pre-Covid, and the stadium is in far better condition. I wouldn't call them transparent, though.

"There have been times when they could have made statements and clarifications to help with the situation, particularly after the play-off final. There was a huge silence during that period regarding what happens next, and fans were looking for a bit of leadership at that moment. Even if it wasn't an ideal situation, there was an opportunity to be present, and that was missed.

"They aren't the most transparent, but that isn't the worst thing in the world. They are doing a good job, in my view."

Bolton supporters will be content with ownership outlook if they get promoted

It seems that Bolton's ownership have made the right call with the Schumacher-Evatt decision in the early stages, as the former Stoke City head coach has won five of his opening seven league games.

This has put them firmly in contention for a play-off spot, and a strong finish to the season could give them the opportunity to reclaim a place in the Championship.

If they achieve this, it would mark a remarkable turnaround considering their situation at the end of January. However, if they fall short, the pressure for promotion will mount again next season.

When things are going well, the ownership can comfortably take a step back at the Toughsheet Stadium, but if the Trotters continue to struggle in their push for second-tier football, they will inevitably come under increased scrutiny.