Bolton Wanderers have bid rejected for 23-year-old

Ian Evatt has been very outspoken in his approach to the transfer window this summer insisting that his side would not see high volumes of changes to the squad in the same way they have in recent seasons.

However, after missing out on the signing of Jack Tucker this summer as the free agent moved to MK Dons, the Bolton boss is still looking for some defensive competition in the team ahead of next season.

Eoin Toal from Derry City is someone that Wanderers have shown an interest in this summer.

The 23-year-old defender is currently captain at Derry City and is tipped to be a future Northern Ireland international.

However, The Bolton News have reported that Evatt’s side have had a bid for the defender rejected.

Nevertheless, the Whites aren’t prepared to give up for their man there and according to the report, a representative for the club is set to travel to Ireland this weekend in the hope of continuing negotiations about the possible future of the player.

Toal’s current contract with Derry City expires in November this year meaning Bolton could try and get him on a free transfer then.

However, this would leave Evatt in an uncertain place in terms of analysing what he needs in his team and with no guarantee that they could later secure the defender.

It’s not known how much the Irish club are looking for in exchange for the player but the Wanderers boss will be hoping that the club can be convinced to take a deal.

The Verdict:

You can understand that Ian Evatt would be frustrated to see an offer rejected for the Irish defender. However, the fact that he is preserving with the signing may show hope that the club will be willing to listen to further offers.

It would be a good bit of business from the Whites ahead of next season as Toal looks like a promising young defender who will be able to add plenty to the Bolton side and progress his game even further under Evatt’s management.

The 23-year-old has made no secret of the fact he is keen to get a call up to the Northern Ireland senior squad and a move to Bolton could allow him a chance to showcase his talents and get the selection he hopes for.