Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that he is hopeful that Kieran Lee will make his return to action this weekend for the club's clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Lee has missed Wanderers' last two league games due to an ongoing issue with his hip.

In the absence of the midfielder, Bolton managed to secure a victory over Oxford United before being forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Burton Albion.

Currently sixth in the League One standings, Evatt's side know that they cannot afford to suffer a dip in form in what is a crucial stage of the season.

Bolton are currently competing with Peterborough United and Derby County for a place in the play-offs.

Wanderers do have the luxury of a game in hand over both of these sides which is scheduled to take place on April 25th.

What has Bolton boss Ian Evatt said about Kieran Lee's injury?

Ahead of Bolton's upcoming clash with Shrewsbury, Evatt has issued an injury update on Lee.

Speaking to The Bolton News about the midfielder, Evatt said: "He has a hip problem which has been niggling at him for a while, a degenerative injury.

"He’s getting an old man, so we needed to take a bit of time to settle things down but I am pretty hopeful that he will be available again for the weekend."

Will Lee be able to help Bolton achieve their goal of a top-six finish?

Lee's availability will be a boost for Bolton as he possesses a wealth of Football League experience which will prove to be useful for the club in their quest for a play-off spot.

Having made 171 League One appearances during his career, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to help Bolton extend their season past the regular 46-game mark.

During the current term, Lee has played 37 games in all competitions and could potentially add to this particular tally at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

Bolton will be determined to remain in control of their own fate by securing all three points in their meeting with the Shrews this weekend.

Evatt will know that his side simply cannot afford to underestimate their opponents despite the fact Shrewsbury have suffered five defeats in their last six league games and have only won four games at this level since the start of February.