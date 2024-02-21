Highlights Baxter's wrist injury raises concerns for Bolton's promotion hopes

Coleman must step up as Baxter's understudy in goal

Recalled goalkeeper Hutchinson offers potential support for Bolton's keeper situation.

Bolton Wanderers supporters will have major concerns that their push for automatic promotion will be undermined by the extent of Nathan Baxter’s wrist injury that has seen the former Chelsea goalkeeper miss recent matches.

Following Wanderers’ 3-3 draw with strugglers Charlton Athletic at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, Ian Evatt confirmed to The Bolton News that it will be ‘two or three weeks’ until Bolton can fully assess the amount of time that Baxter will be unavailable for.

The 25-year-old suffered ligament damage in Bolton’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley earlier this month and has had to be replaced by his understudy, Joel Coleman, ever since.

Baxter joined Bolton on a free transfer from Chelsea in mid-June last year with Coleman, who gained promotion from the third-tier as third-choice ‘keeper at Ipswich, signing for his hometown club a day later and, like with the chronology of their arrivals, there has been a clear hierarchy between the two, but now The Trotters are reliant on Coleman as we move towards the ‘run in’ this season.

Coleman's Bolton performances

The 28-year-old has made four appearances for Bolton in League One this season, with Evatt’s side picking up two victories and two draws in those four games against Northampton Town at Sixfields and then home matches against Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, before a trip to Cambridge United.

Coleman has conceded six goals in those four games with no clean sheets in any, being majorly responsible for giving up a clean sheet in their 2-1 victory over Wycombe last week. Wanderers led by two goals to nil deep into second-half stoppage-time before the former Oldham shot stopper made a clumsy and unnecessary challenge on Chairboys’ attacker David Wheeler, allowing for Luke Leahy to step up and score a penalty with more or less the last kick of the game.

Bolton conceded three goals in a game for just the third time this season on Saturday against Charlton, who are now winless in 17 matches across all competitions, with questions over his positioning and reactions raised for two of the goals, albeit not helped by really shoddy defending by the Whites.

Some supporters also criticised him in the aftermath of Cambridge's opener on Tuesday evening, in which Sullay Kaikai's cross deflected off Eoin Toal and looped him. This was widely dismissed as harsh criticism, though, with many lauding Coleman for a general improvement in his game, most notably taking pressure off his defence by coming early for crosses or set-pieces and throw-ins; something Baxter has done extremely well at Wanderers.

The gulf between Baxter and Coleman

The obvious difference between the two is simply the fact that Baxter saves more shots than Coleman, which is an almost ludicrously obvious point to make, but there are key intangible factors, such as presence and, frankly, assuredness, that are now key issues behind the Bolton defence.

Baxter filling the fairly big boots of James Trafford, who was on loan at Bolton from Manchester City ahead of his move to Burnley in the Premier League last summer, has overcome what went before him to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Only Portsmouth’s Will Norris has kept more clean sheets (15) than Baxter (12) in League One, but Norris has played six more games than the former Hull City man.

Whilst Baxter has kept 12 clean sheets in 28 matches in the third-tier this season, Coleman hadn’t played as high as League One since 2019, making no appearances at either Fleetwood or Ipswich in that time.

League One goalkeepers in 2023/24 Player (Team) Games Clean sheets Will Norris (Portsmouth) 34 15 Joe Wildsmith (Derby County) 27 12 Nathan Baxter (Bolton Wanderers) 28 12 Lukas Jensen (Lincoln City) 33 12 Daniel Grimshaw (Blackpool) 32 11

Another key issue, and very specific to the way Bolton play, is possession. The aforementioned Trafford was crucial in assisting Bolton captain Ricardo Santos in helping set the tone and tempo for Wanderers last season and, after a couple of months of teething issues, Baxter had also settled into that role well with a composure and confidence beyond what is necessarily normally expected for a goalkeeper in the bottom two divisions of the EFL.

The recent absence of Santos throughout Coleman’s current spell in the side as a result of the Portuguese defender’s own injury issue has not helped matters but, even anecdotally, there is a clear drop-off and fundamental difference in the way Bolton would prefer to play, which is not ideal when heading into the most important part of the season.

Other options for Bolton

On Monday, it was confirmed that Bolton had recalled young goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson from a loan spell that was meant to conclude at the end of the season from Marine.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021 but has yet to make a first-team appearance, playing for the likes of Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Radcliffe and Hyde United on loan.

Hutchinson returns to Bolton with rave reviews from Marine supporters and will seek to challenge Coleman for the number one spot.

Aside from Hutchinson, who has been a member of the Bolton ‘B’ team for the last couple of years when not out on loan but has occasionally appeared on the substitutes' bench for the first-team, the plan will be to stick by and support the new number one, for now, Coleman.

Whilst there are major concerns that, both defensively and actually on the ball, too, Bolton could suffer greatly from the absence of Baxter, there is a potential fairytale story developing where the doubted and much maligned back-up goalkeeper, born in Bolton with a Bolton supporting family, becomes the unlikely promotion hero.

There will be major encouragement, too, that Coleman will gain some confidence and find an improved level after his aforementioned performance on Tuesday as Bolton came from behind to defeat Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium.

Hope is there that solutions can be found, yet there remains a lingering feeling that promotion hopes have the potential to spiral at Bolton because of Baxter's absence and the gulf in class to his understudies.