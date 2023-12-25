Highlights Bolton Wanderers has had a tumultuous few years, but has made a strong recovery and is aiming for a return to the Championship from League One.

Vernon Kay, Paddy McGuinness, Amir Khan, and Peter Kay are all famous supporters of Bolton Wanderers who have shown their support on social media and in public.

Peter Kay, known for his comedy work, is possibly the most well-known supporter of the club and has even donned a Bolton Wanderers shirt in his sketches.

It has certainly been an emotional and eventful time for Bolton Wanderers supporters in the past few years.

Just a few years ago, financial issues saw the club plunged into administration and relegated to the lowest level of the Football League, and the threat of going out of business completely even loomed for a period.

However, the Trotters have since recovered from that, and having won an immediate promotion from League Two, they are now aiming to secure a return to the Championship from League One as well.

Among those who will be hoping the club can succeed in doing that, are a number of famous faces, and we've taken a look at four of Bolton Wanderers' most famous supporters, right here.

Vernon Kay

Kay is one recognisable face from British television, who is known to be a supporter of Bolton Wanderers.

The presenter has previously hosted shows such as Family Fortunes and Splash, while he has also been a contestant on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here..., and he has also done stints on the radio with the likes of Radio X, as well as BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2.

Having been born in Bolton, the 49-year-old is also a supporter of his hometown club, and has been known to give his thoughts on the events and goings on at the Trotters, via his social media pages.

Paddy McGuiness

Another name from the world of entertainment who is a fan of Bolton Wanderers, is Paddy McGuinness.

Initially coming to prominence as a comedian, McGuinness has also taken on a television roles, including presenting the likes of Top Gear, Take Me Out and Question of Sport.

The 50-year-old has also shown his footballing interests by competing in SoccerAid, while he has often shown his affection for Bolton, including by sending his own messages of support to the club via his social media accounts.

Amir Khan

Khan burst onto the scene in 2004, when he won Boxing silver in the Olympics at the age of just 17.

Following that, he would go on to enjoy a hugely successful professional career in the sport, that saw him hold numerous world titles with different associations, such as the WBA and IBF.

Having been born in Bolton, Khan is another who has spoken about his support for his hometown club in the past, while he also used the Trotters training facilities at times during his career.

Amir Khan Professional Boxing Record Fights Wins Losses 40 34 6

Peter Kay

Possibly one of the most recognisable faces and names in British comedy, Peter Kay is arguably Bolton's most well known supporter.

As well as being a hugely successful and popular stand-up comedian, Kay has also written and starred in a number of iconic television series, such as Phoenix Nights - where he worked with the aforementioned McGuinness - and Car Share.

Like many here, Kay has also remained a supporter of his hometown club with the Trotters, even showing his support for the club by donning a Bolton Wanderers shirt in some of his sketches.