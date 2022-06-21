Bolton Wanderers finalise transfer swoop for Liverpool player

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of Conor Bradley on loan from Liverpool for the season.

The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Anfield but he has understandably found game time hard to come by, although he did make five appearances in cup competitions last season.

Therefore, the next step for the right-back was always going to be a temporary switch to the Football League.

And, it’s the Trotters who have won the race for the teenager, as they announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

Bringing in Bradley will be seen as a major coup for Ian Evatt and the defender will expect to become a key figure for Bolton as they try to build on an encouraging second half of the campaign.

This won’t be Bradley’s first experience of competitive men’s football as he has been a regular fixture for Northern Ireland in the past year or so, making eight appearances for the Green and White Army.

Three of those came during the recent Nations League games that took place earlier this month.

Which club did Bolton Wanderers sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Colin Hendry Rangers Hearts Coventry Aston Villa

The verdict

This seems like a very smart bit of business from Bolton as Bradley is a young player who has shown that he has talent when featuring for Liverpool in the cup and with Northern Ireland.

Of course, this will be a new test entirely for him over a 46-game season but it’s one that you would think he will be able to handle with ease.

So, from Bolton’s perspective, this is a good signing and fans should be pleased that they’ve managed to get this one over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.