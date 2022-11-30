Bolton Wanderers figure rejects managerial approach to remain at club

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has confirmed that first-team coach Sam Hird has turned down the chance to become the boss of National League side York City.

The former EFL club parted company somewhat surprisingly with John Askey nearly two weeks ago just months after he guided the Minstermen back to the fifth tier of English football, with the decision being met by furore from City fans.

They are now searching for a new boss and look to have singled out Hird for the role after making an approach recently.

However, the 35-year-old has turned the opportunity down according to Evatt, who claims that the ex-defender has said he is enjoying his time as one of his right-hand men at the University of Bolton Stadium and wants to continue on that journey.

Hird spent the majority of his playing career in the EFL with both Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield after coming through the Leeds United academy as a youngster, whilst also playing for Grimsby, Alfreton Town and Barrow.

It was at the Cumbrian club that he took his first steps into coaching following retirement and became Evatt’s assistant in early 2021, then followed him to Bolton when he made the switch in the summer of that year.

The Verdict

Many young coaches would jump at the chance to go from an assistant to a number one, especially at a club like York who are big enough to be plying their trade in the EFL.

But Hird clearly either doesn’t believe he is ready for that jump just yet and needs more time working under Evatt, or he may not have had a good enough contract on the table from the Minstermen.

It does speak volumes though that Hird is garnering attention from that level of football, which means he’s clearly doing some good work as Evatt’s assistant at Wanderers.

More opportunities in the future may arise, but for now Bolton will keep their full backroom team together.