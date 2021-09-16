Bolton Wanderers figure outlines club’s transfer plans

Bolton Wanderers technical performance director Chris Markham has admitted to The Bolton News that the club are already lining up their transfer targets for the January window.

The Trotters have made a fine start on their return to Sky Bet League One and will now be looking to maintain their current trajectory under the guidance of manager Ian Evatt.

Wanderers were pretty active during the summer, bringing in the likes of George Johnston, Amadou Bakayoko and Declan John as they signed a total of nine new players through the use of loans and free transfers.

Now Markham has admitted that preparations are already underway ahead of the winter window as the club looks to strengthen their existing squad even further:

“We have identified areas we want to improve and those we feel we need more depth, or different options.

“It is easier now because we can go away and be quite specific with what our targets are, whereas when I started back in January it was a case of ‘everything’ – and we’d be getting what was available or try for it, within reason.”

The likes of Oladapo Afolayan and Josh Sheehan have already impressed for Wanderers during the early few games of the season and big things will also be expected from their other signings as time goes on.

Meanwhile, Bolton will be back in league action this weekend as they play host to Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Verdict

Bolton have made a great start to their league campaign so far and the news that they are already looking to further reinforce the current squad can only be a good thing.

They play an exciting and attacking brand of football under Evatt that is sure to attract players who will be keen to buy into their methods.

As for areas in which the team could strengthen, there is definitely scope for the club to bring in another winger to supplement their wide options, whilst there may be some other areas that Markham is looking at.

For now though the focus will be on maintaining their current course, as the Trotters continue to show why many view them as dark horse for the play-offs or maybe even automatic promotion.