Bolton Wanderers figure makes longer term transfer admission involving Manchester City

Bolton Wanderers have had Manchester City’s James Trafford on loan this season and he was able to establish himself as their number one making 22 times for the Whites after keeping a clean sheet in his first four games.

Bolton are keen to keep Trafford at the club for next season as they seek to reach the League One play-offs and goalkeeping coach Matt Gilks says there are ongoing conversations between the two teams to make it happen.

However going forward, Gilks feels the two sides could form a partnership beyond just the loan of Trafford as he feels they play a similar style of football that City players would benefit from.

Ian Evatt has never made his admiration for Pep Guardiola a secret and his former side Barrow earned the nickname Barrowcelona showing the style he likes to play.

Discussing a potential relationship, Gilks told the BBC Wanderer podcast: “Going forward we’re going to make a lot more connections with a lot of big clubs. We might get a lot more youngsters from the top clubs who have identified our style of play, how we want to play and it suits their club as well.

“For instance, if you compare us to Manchester City, on different levels obviously, but we’re trying to emulate. If City are aware of what we’re doing and obviously are, they’re more willing to send players to us because they know they’re going to get an education being away from the club.

“There’s no point in them going to a lower league club who just hoof it, the keeper kicks it and the midfield gets it. Those kind of days are gone, and everyone’s trying to do it. The more people you can get that compliment that who already have got a base of that to add to what we can tell them, then everybody’s going to be better.

“But I think as well on the recruitment side of it, years ago you used to drive to a game and watch a player. There’s that much information now available to clubs via the internet on different platforms and scouting systems you know practically everything about them,

“For instance, I can ring various managers, coaches, players, chairman and you just ask them about them as a person as well as the football. That’s massively important now that their character, as well as their ability what we’ve seen fits into your ethos at the club.

“That trust is there, so you do your due diligence and you’re almost slotting the people in rather than hoping they fit. That’s the difference now.”

The Verdict:

It’s an ambitious relationship that Bolton are looking to strike up but it can’t hurt to try given how much they’ve already benefited off it and will continue to do so.

Trafford has done brilliantly for Bolton this season and they will really be hoping they are able to get him on loan again for next season.

If Manchester City are willing to strike up another deal it will also show that they think Bolton is a good place for development which could further build the relationship between the two sides.

The new approach from Ian Evatt and his staff seems like a good idea and one that could bring them a lot of benefits.