Bolton Wanderers figure delivers angry verdict from crucial moment in Sheffield Wednesday loss

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt was furious that Dominic Iorfa was not sent off in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender had been booked in the first-half when he fouled Kieran Lee just before the break, but the official decided just to award the free-kick.

And, speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt indicated that the home crowd and who the opposition were played a part in the decision.

“We had highlighted last week in the Liverpool v Manchester City game how costly those decisions can be. How it isn’t a yellow card I have simply don’t have an answer for that.

“There are lesser tackles on the pitch in different areas, not on the edge of the box, that were penalised with a yellow card, but because Iorfa’s on a yellow and it’s Hillsborough, we don’t give it. They couldn’t sniff the ball with 11 men, so if they’ve got 10 men imagine what we could do them?”

Evatt also wasn’t happy that Dapo Afolayan wasn’t awarded a penalty in the second half, when he was actually booked for diving.

A Lee Gregory goal was enough to give the Owls the points, leaving the Trotters a point outside the play-off places.

The verdict

You can understand why Evatt is frustrated overall, as his side played well in the way they controlled the play but they just weren’t ruthless in the final third.

So, to lose the game was tough to take and that will have played a part in these comments. He does have a point to a degree with the decisions but these things happen in football and the main issue was his team not finishing their chances.

There are plenty of positives to take moving forward from the way the team played but they lost because they failed to score despite playing very well.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.