Highlights Ian Evatt's managerial position at Bolton Wanderers remains secure for the upcoming season as backed by the board.

Chairwoman Sharon Brittan confirmed increased playing budget to bolster the team for a promotion push in League One next season.

Following Wembley disappointment, board's faith in Evatt remains strong, with expectations placed on delivering promotion next season.

Bolton Wanderers’ chairwoman, Sharon Brittan, has confirmed that manager Ian Evatt has the full backing of the board and their investors.

Heading into the 2023/24 season, the Trotters were among the favourites, if not the favourites, to seal promotion out of League One.

That was something that didn’t seem to affect the Lancashire side, as they dealt with the expectations rather well and sat comfortably at the top end of the table from the start.

However, results soon started to change, and while they were still within more than a chance of automatic promotion, it was Derby County's to lose, as Portsmouth ran away with the title.

Evatt’s Bolton had to settle for the play-offs after finishing in third spot, and again, they were seen as the favourites in this scenario, but it didn’t play out like that.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth(C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County(P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough 46 28 84 5 Oxford United(P) 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

The Trotters reached the play-off final at Wembley but were comfortably beaten by Oxford United, meaning it is yet another season in England’s third division.

Since that defeat, there has been uncertainty about what may happen in the Bolton dugout, but Brittan has now confirmed that the Bolton boss still has the backing of the board.

Ian Evatt gets the backing of Sharon Brittan

Bolton Wanderers will likely be the side everyone is looking at as favourites for the 2024/25 season as well, and it has now been confirmed that Ian Evatt will be leading the team out once again.

As well as confirming that Evatt and sporting director Chris Markham have the club’s support, Sharon Brittan also revealed that it has been agreed to increase the club’s playing budget, which was already ranked fifth in the league last season, to ensure the club can compete at the top end of League One again.

She also confirmed that it took several days to get over the disappointment of Wembley and to start thinking about next season.

Brittan told The Bolton News: “Coming away from that game was such a horrible, horrible feeling.

“Chris Markham said to me that he’d never seen anyone in football more devastated than Ian was after that defeat, not just the result, but the manner of the defeat.

“I met with Ian last week and, like me, he’d needed some time to process what happened.

“They are both fantastic, different in what they do but very smart, very driven, loyal, and all three of us just needed some time to think about what had happened before we reviewed the season in its entirety and what they need to do next season to make sure we are absolutely fit for purpose and ready to go. And we will be.”

Brittan went on to say that Evatt had the backing of the board, and she wanted the supporters to back her judgement.

She added: “I need the supporters to trust me and know that every single thing I am doing is for the very best interest of the business.

“Every decision I make is in the best interest of this football club.

“I am brave, I am fearless, I have a soft side and I work in mental health, and I’m passionate about working with the community, but believe me, I have a steely side. If I have to make tough decisions, I will absolutely make them.

“But I want the best people running this football club and I believe we have them.”

Ian Evatt needs to deliver Bolton Wanderers promotion

There is obviously a sense of trust between the Bolton Wanderers board and the manager, and that is probably why Ian Evatt is continuing in his role, while many other managers would probably have been moved on by now.

Bolton have been largely successful under Evatt, and they are fighting at the right end of the table, but it has to come to a point where the club delivers when it really matters.

The Trotters have been within touching distance of the Championship in the last two seasons and have blown it, and surely the 2024/25 season is the last opportunity for Evatt to deliver promotion to the second tier.

If that isn’t delivered or the club gets off to a poor start, it would be expected that Bolton would make a change in the dugout, and they would look to get someone in who can take them into the second tier.