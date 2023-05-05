Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has signed a new three-year deal which will keep him at the club until June 2026.

Evatt joined the club from Barrow in July 2020 and led them to promotion from League Two in his first season in charge.

The 41-year-old then guided his side to a ninth-placed finish on their return to League One last campaign before securing a play-off place this season, while he also won the Papa John's Trophy after a 4-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle at Wembley last month.

He had been attracting attention from elsewhere, with Championship side Huddersfield Town reported to be interested as they search for a long-term replacement for Neil Warnock.

Evatt will be hoping for further success and another promotion over the coming weeks and he revealed his excitement after committing his future to the club.

"I’m delighted to have signed a new contract at this great Club," Evatt said on the club's official website.

"As a Club, we spoke at great length about our aims and ambitions when I first joined and they haven’t been achieved yet and they haven’t changed.

"We’re on a journey. I really enjoy working with the people I’m working with and the group of investors, Sharon and the Board, who are all brilliant people. We have a fantastic relationship to carry this Club forward with.

"My staff, who help me every single day, have been a huge part of this journey and will continue to be on it with us. There’s more hard work to come and I’m excited for the future."

How did Bolton Wanderers fans react to Ian Evatt's contract extension?

Many Trotters fans took to social media to share their reaction the news after the club's announcement on their Twitter account.

It is fair to say that Wanderers supporters were delighted to see their manager extend his stay at the club.

The Trotters have progressed each season so far under Evatt's leadership and fans were in no doubt how important it was to keep hold of their boss.

It is clear how much affection the Wanderers fans have for Evatt, with some sharing hilarious reactions as they celebrated the news.