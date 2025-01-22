This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has entered the frame to replace Ian Evatt as Bolton Wanderers manager, and has supporters among the club's hierarchy, after the 43-year-old was sacked by the Greater Manchester side on Wednesday morning.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who also reports that former Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, who is currently out of work, is also in the race to fill Wanderers' managerial vacancy.

A 2-1 home defeat to Charlton Athletic proved to be the last straw for Evatt, while Wanderers currently sit three points below the top-six, after losing to Oxford United in last season's League One play-off final.

League One standings Pos Team P GD Pts 4 Huddersfield 25 18 48 5 Barnsley 26 4 42 6 Stockport 26 12 41 7 Reading 25 4 41 8 Leyton Orient 25 10 38 9 Bolton 26 -2 38

Football League World asked our Wanderers fan pundit, Liam O'Meara, if he could see an approach being made for the Rotherham boss, and if he would be the right man for the job.

Liam said: "Steve Evans would be a surprising one, because the assumption everyone would have is that we would look for someone that's out of work, because there's an abundance of managers currently out of work.

"But Steve Evans has a proven track record, and things haven't gone particularly brilliantly at Rotherham, so his availability may not be as difficult to acquire, as maybe it would be in the past.

"It would represent a complete change from where we are with Ian Evatt at the moment, as well, in terms of that young, up-and-coming manager that most teams tend to go for.

"So, I wouldn't say that I'm 100% shocked, but yeah, that would be a surprise."

Evans appointment would represent a big change in direction for Wanderers

Liam is right to point out that, if indeed the Wanderers do opt to appoint Evans, it would signal a significant change in managerial direction from that of Evatt's time in charge of the club.

At the time of his initial appointment to the Bolton dugout back in July 2020, Evatt was under 40-years-old, and had only previously managed at Chesterfield, where he endured a brief caretaker stint, and Barrow, who he guided back to the EFL after overseeing two seasons in the National League.

Contrastingly, his potential successor, Evans, is 62-years-old, and his managerial career began with non-league outfit Stamford back in 1994.

Throughout his time as a manager, the Scot has enjoyed success, such as when he won promotion to League Two as Crawley Town boss back in 2011.

During a previous spell on the touchlines with current club Rotherham, he guided the South Yorkshire club to back-to-back promotions to the Championship, and successfully guided the Millers to second tier safety.

However, despite their current unbeaten run of five games, the Millers sit just 13th in the League One table, only one season after suffering relegation from the Championship.

While the Scot's current stint at the New York Stadium has largely not gone to plan, he would certainly not be a like-for-like Evatt replacement, in the event that Wanderers swoop for his services.