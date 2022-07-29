Bolton Wanderers fan pundit makes exciting prediction ahead of Ipswich Town clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With EFL action returning this weekend, Bolton Wanderers are starting their campaign with a trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Both Bolton and Ipswich are sides who have been hard at work over summer, with similar aims of a promotion push next season.

Last season the clubs finished just three points from one another with Bolton ninth in the table and the Tractor Boys in 11th.

Therefore, this is a game that could be a good occasion and a test for both sides straightaway.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jaques how he sees the weekend’s game going: “I’ll go with 2-2.

“Just because I remember the fixture last season when we went away to Ipswich and it was 5-2 to us.

“I think Ipswich will be much stronger than they were last season, but equally the way we play lends itself to attacking football and we are also prone to conceding goals. So, yeah, I’ll go 2-2.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Bolton Wanderers players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy is now retired True False

The Verdict:

This should be an exciting fixture to start of the season for both teams, although you can also see it being a fairly tight one with both sides looking to play exciting football and maximise the points they take from games.

Therefore, a 2-2 result seems like a fair shout as both teams will be keen to push forward and show their attacking flair, but may also leave themselves vulnerable to getting caught defensively too.

Whilst both teams will want to come away with all three points, four goals in the first game of the season would give fans something to shout about at least.