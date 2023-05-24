Bolton Wanderers will be playing League One football again next season after their play-off semi-final defeat to Barnsley.

Liam Kitching's header 24 minutes into the second leg at Oakwell proved the tie's decisive goal - sending the Tykes to Wembley where they will meet South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

For Wanderers, a third season in the third tier and likely a busy summer of promotion push preparation now awaits.

Bolton Wanderers' summer transfer priorities

Ian Evatt has been backed by the North West club's owners in previous windows and that is likely to be the case once again when trading begins midway through next month as he looks to make the necessary changes to his squad.

Football League World's Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jacques has shared his thoughts on what areas should be highest on Evatt's summer shopping list - with a new goalkeeper right at the very top.

He explained: "Top priority is inevitably a new goalkeeper. James Trafford has gone back to City and is now too good for League One.

"We have released our other keeper, Joel Dixon, who is not good enough at this level, so we now need two League One standard keepers that can push each other for a starting place.

"Inevitably our only other loan that really needs replacing is right wing-back Conor Bradley. Gethin Jones can do that job well but he needs competition as is prone to picking up injuries."

He added: "In no particular order, we need two keepers, a quality right wing-back, a back up centre-back, a quality number 10 or creative central midfielder, and a quality striker to challenge Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, and co.

"Evatt has shown he will not budge from this system so wingers are not necessary, as they haven’t been this season."

Bolton Wanderers 2023 retained and released list

The League One club published their retained and released list yesterday, which confirmed that Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Kieran Lee, and Elias Kachunga would be leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer.

However, out-of-contract duo Bodvarsson and Josh Sheehan have both been offered a new deal while MJ Williams will stay on at Bolton beyond the summer after the one-year extension in his contract was triggered due to his appearances last term.

Loan signings Trafford, Bradley, Luke Mbete, Shola Shoretire, and Dan Nlundulu will also be heading back to their parent clubs now their spells at the UniBol have concluded.