Bolton Wanderers facing potential transfer blow over on loan individual

Bolton Wanderers loanee James Trafford could be on his way to Anderlecht according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Trafford joined Bolton on loan in January from Manchester City and has enjoyed a productive loan spell so far under Ian Evatt.

The 19-year-old has made 21 appearances for Wanderers so far with the remit to give the youngster more game time, with his loan spell being a success so far.

This has ultimately led to links elsewhere for the youngster, with Anderlecht reportedly willing to take Trafford on loan.

Vincent Kompany is the manager of the Belgian side and his links with his former side Manchester City could be enough to convince the current Premier League champions to send Trafford to Belgium.

It will be a blow to Ian Evatt, who had hoped to be able to keep hold of the youngster next season, revealing earlier this month that conversations about that agreement had taken place.

Trafford originally linked up with Accrington Stanley last summer, playing 11 times before moving to Bolton where he was afforded more opportunities and has adapted well to live at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Verdict

It would be a blow for Evatt not to be able to bring Trafford back to the club this summer, but one he may expect given his form for the League One side.

Trafford has been superb and has earnt plenty of plaudits for his performances, making a move to a side in a higher division almost inevitable.

It should serve as a warning though, as at this stage, Trafford cannot afford to sit out of games, something he’s more likely to get at Bolton than he is at Anderlecht.