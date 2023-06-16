Bolton Wanderers have inquired about the availability of Schalke midfielder Florian Flick.

According to German newspaper Bild (as cited by The Bolton News), Wanderers are one of four teams who have contacted Schalke regarding a potential deal for the 23-year-old.

It is understood that while Schalke are keen to keep Flick at the club, they could potentially let him leave if a suitor matches their seven-figure valuation.

Flick has 12 months left to run on his current deal, and there has yet to be any contact with Schalke over a new contract.

Who is Bolton Wanderers target Florian Flick?

Flick operates as a defensive midfielder, and began his career at SV Waldhof Mannheim.

After making 16 appearances for the German outfit, the midfielder sealed a switch to Schalke in 2020.

Schalke initially opted to deploy Flick in their reserve team before handing him the chance to impress in the Bundesliga.

During the previous term, Flick represented Schalke on eight occasions at this level before being loaned out to FC Nuremberg earlier this year.

Flick featured on 16 occasions in the German second tier in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, and is officially set to return to Schalke at the end of June.

Schalke will be playing in the 2.Bundesliga later this year following their recent relegation.

Bolton meanwhile are currently preparing for another season in League One.

Ian Evatt's side managed to reach the play-offs earlier this year, where they suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Who are the other sides interested in a move for Florian Flick?

As per this report, Holstein Keil, Nuremberg and Kaiserslautern are also monitoring Flick's situation at Schalke.

According to The Bolton News, Wanderers are unlikely to pay the type of fee (seven-figure) that has been quoted in the German press.

However, Wanderers have previously engaged in transfer business with a team from this country as they signed Xavier Amaechi on loan from Hamburg in 2021.

Do Bolton need to add to their options in this particular area of the pitch?

When you consider that Bolton recently opted to release Kieran Lee, they may need to add to their options in the heart of midfield.

A move for Flick would be somewhat of a risk for Wanderers as he does not possess any Football League experience.

Instead of swooping for an individual who will take time to adapt to life in League One, Bolton may find it more beneficial to switch their attention to swooping for a player who possesses a proven track-record at this level.